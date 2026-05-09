“You’re Not Better Than Me at Basketball”: Draymond Green Issues Strong Statement After Criticism for Charles Barkley Diss

Over the last few days, the NBA world has been fuming over Draymond Green’s comments on Charles Barkley. For everyone, “the goal is to not look like you in the Houston Rockets uniform,” felt like a personal attack on the Hall of Famer. However, the Golden State Warriors veteran has an explanation, or rather a fiery take on the controversy.

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Now, Barkley himself hasn’t been a fan of his last two seasons at the Rockets. He played a total of 62 games. And he averaged 15.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game across two seasons. In fact, in his latest conversation on The Dan Patrick Show, he said, “I told you I regretted those Rocket years, especially the last two, which I sucked as a player. But I wouldn’t turn it down. No free money. I had two years left on my contract.”

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So, according to Green, “It’d be very stupid to be like, ‘Yeah, Chuck, when you were in Phoenix, I wouldn’t want to look like that. Or your first couple of years in Houston, I wouldn’t want to look like that.’” Thus, Draymond found it amusing that people instantly spun his comments into a narrative that he believed he was better than Charles Barkley.

“I found that interesting because what it shows is how bad y’all want me to do bad. That’s what it really shows, is how much y’all want to see me fall,” Draymond Green went on about the matter on his podcast. The 36-year-old admitted he has dealt with criticism and doubts his entire life, which is why the constant attempts to tear him down no longer surprise him.

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Instead, he almost mocked the people rooting for his failure. “I think that’s amazing for everyone that does, because if you’re spending time trying your hardest to make me fall, what are you doing with your life? And how’s that going?” he said. Then he clapped back at the critics for seemingly misunderstanding his intent. “This whole talk of like, ’Oh man, who do Draymond think he is?’ Number one, I think I am exactly who I am. Like who I think I am, it’s exactly who I am.”

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Draymond Green added with hesitation, “So it gets interesting when all of these people like, ‘Well, he shouldn’t say that. He can’t say that. He thinks he is better than Chuck.’ And you can’t say what you say about me because you’re not better than me. You’re not better than me at basketball. You’re not better than me at life.”

So, Draymond pushed back at critics defending Charles Barkley by arguing that people were setting a double standard. In his eyes, fans were saying he had no right to criticize Barkley because he was not “better” than him. Meanwhile, those same people freely attacked Green despite not being more successful than him either.

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At the same time, Barkley, too, cleared the air around the ongoing drama. Along with clarity, the NBA legend also handed a major reality check to Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

Charles Barkley spoke up about Draymond Green’s remarks

Draymond Green made a guest appearance on Inside the NBA. During the conversation, Charles Barkley didn’t mince words. He said, “It’s over for the Warriors. No disrespect. It is for every old team. You have your run, you get old.” Of course, the statement didn’t sit well with Green. He responded, “I think the goal is just to not look like you in a Houston Rockets uniform.”

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Now, speaking about the controversy, Barkley shared, “The Warriors haven’t been relevant for three or four years.” The 63-year-old added, “They’ve been in the Play-In. When you’re in the Play-In, you’re not in the playoffs. That’s something Adam Silver, who I love, but the Play-In is something they just made up to have more games to put on a different network. When you’re in the Play-In, the Warriors have been in the Play-In, I think, for four straight years. They’ve been irrelevant, and I know he doesn’t want to say it.”

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The Warriors have still flashed signs of life since the 2022 title run, beating the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 first round and the Houston Rockets in the 2025 first round. However, the deeper picture kept fueling Charles Barkley’s argument. Golden State went 44-38 in 2022-23, grabbed the No. 6 seed, then fell to the Lakers in the semifinals.

Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green gestures the crowd after being ejected against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images.

A year later, they improved to 46 wins yet somehow slid to 10th place, where Sacramento bounced them out of the play-in before the playoffs even began. Although the 2024-25 campaign briefly revived hope with another conference semifinals appearance, the crash in 2025-26 hit hard. A brutal 37-45 finish left the Warriors stuck in 10th again and headed for another early play-in exit.

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That’s why Barkley kept hammering his point. In his eyes, dynasties don’t spend years scrambling for survival, which led to his cold reminder: “It’s over for Golden State. They had a great run, and he took a personal shot at me, but I’m not sensitive. Yeah, it’s been over in Golden State. If Golden State was relevant, he wouldn’t be in the studio.”

Now, Draymond Green refused to back down, while Charles Barkley refused to soften his stance. That is why this clash hit harder than a normal NBA feud. One side saw unfair criticism and constant hate. The other saw a dynasty finally running out of gas.