Once again, Easy Money Sniper lived up to that moniker online as much as he does on the court. Kevin Durant fired back at former NBA guard Rashad McCants for his take on the newest show, Truth Hurts with Paul Pierce. It was not so much the theme of the discussion as much as McCants dropping KD’s name as an example of certain basketball habits. So KD took the title literally and came back with a fiery truth.

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The exchange erupted after the show’s official Instagram account posted a clip featuring Pierce, McCants, and co-host Treasure Wilson criticizing modern NBA players for being too friendly and questioning why Durant works out with opposing players during the summer. In the viral clip, McCants singled out Durant by name while contrasting his offseason workouts with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s refusal to train with rivals.

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“Because this is what I’ve been seeing in the summer. Why is Kevin Durant training with guys that are not on his team? Why is, these guys going to different cities and training with other guys that play on other teams? That’s one thing I credit Giannis. He was saying I would never, I don’t want to go work out with guys I’m going to be competing against in the season. And that’s the competitive edge. And I remember having that edge as a player like, ‘Nah, I’m about to go prepare for Bron and D-Wade,’ and I’m trying to prove myself as a player. I got to guard Paul Pierce, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. I don’t want to be in the lab with them. Even though I would love to learn from them, but I’m trying to beat them. I’m trying to learn their moves and all those things on the outside,” McCants said.

Durant, commenting from his verified ‘Easy Money Sniper’ account underneath the Truth Hurts post, wasted no time attacking McCants’ relatively brief NBA career, which saw the 2005 lottery pick play just four seasons before exiting the league in 2009 and playing overseas.

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“Why has Rashad mccants been out the league since 2008 and he was drafted a year before me??” Durant wrote in his initial reply.

When the comment section heated up, drawing hundreds of replies, completely amused by Slim’s scathing clapback, Durant returned hours later with an even sharper follow-up aimed directly at McCants’ credibility as a critic.

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“Don’t run from what Rashad??? is the quitter about to get on the mic again and talk more s—-?? Have fun bro, but just remember, you were never better than me at basketball,” Durant added.

Talk about scorched earth. While fans were entertained, McCants is yet to respond (perhaps in the next episode of Truth Hurts?) to KD.

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The broader segment on Truth Hurts was another roundabout way of calling today’s league ‘soft.’ Paul Pierce said today’s NBA lacks the fierce, personal rivalries that defined previous eras, with Pierce opening the conversation by recalling his refusal to share offseason gym sessions with his biggest adversaries.

“I wasn’t going to get in the gym and work out with Ron Artest or even Kobe,” Pierce said, which McCants agreed with, saying, “I don’t want you to know what I got coming.”

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Pierce doubled down on that old-school mentality, arguing, “The NBA needs that. They need hate,” before McCants agreed, “Yeah… Competitive hate.”

Both McCants and Treasure Wilson gave examples of how it’s too friendly within the league now. McCants specifically said, “It’s too much buddy buddy. Let’s change jerseys.” and referred to the “Brunson and Shai s—-.”

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Interestingly, Pierce actually carved out some nuance for KD’s summer runs, noting that as a veteran icon, Durant has naturally become a mentor for rising talent.

“I’m a young dude, I do want to train with KD. If I’m Brandon Miller, I want to get in the gym with KD… KD probably looking at that like, you know, ‘I’m an OG now, so cats want to try to play like me. I have influenced the whole generation.’ So it’s nothing wrong with that, especially with the younger guys. But if you like battling in the playoffs and stuff like that… I don’t want you knowing what I got.”

Durant’s sharp clapback at McCants also carries fresh baggage from earlier in the year, when McCants claimed on Gil’s Arena that he had insider proof tying KD to the alleged burner account criticizing teammates.

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At the time, McCants questioned, “So why the f–- is he not defending himself now? He used to defend himself against everything else. I wouldn’t think he was guilty if he would immediately start clapping back on Twitter to everybody who was saying s–-. The fact that he ain’t saying s–- since, man.”

This time around, however, the Sniper needed zero prompting to make a point.