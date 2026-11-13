“You’ll Find It Very Nasty”: Trump Warns Stephen A. Smith Against Running for Office in Sit-Down Interview at the White House

Once again, the worlds of elite sports media and high-stakes national politics collided, and Stephen A. Smith is at the epicenter. He returned to the White House, this time with cameras for a public sit-down with President Donald Trump. Recorded inside the historic Roosevelt Room for an episode of Smith’s YouTube show, Straight Shooter with Stephen A., the wide-ranging conversation addressed everything from recent legislative outcomes and midterm election fallout to the intense personal toll of public service.

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Given that Smith had spent much of the prior year publicly weighing a potential 2028 presidential run, openly claiming he had received encouragement from various public figures, political pundits, and everyday citizens, the discussion naturally pivoted toward whether the outspoken media star would ever cross the line from critic to candidate. The incumbent president offered a blunt, unfiltered assessment of what awaits anyone bold enough to enter the political arena, explicitly warning Smith against pursuing elected office.

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In a very telling exchange, Trump flipped roles and directly asked the ESPN veteran if he’s considering the presidency while delivering a stark reality check.

“Let me tell you, you’re doing very well. Are you going to run for office? So, I would keep your life the way it is. You know what? You’ll find it very nasty if you do.”

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Recognizing the personal sacrifices a run for office would take, Smith readily agreed with the president’s assessment, confirming that he has no intention of trading his current life for a political campaign.

“Yes, I like my life. You told me that weeks ago, and I totally believe you.”

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And it’s not just the top job. Smith wouldn’t consider leaving his studio for any position in the White House.

Smith’s high-profile appearance at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, marking his second major visit in as many months following a private White House dinner alongside comedian Bill Maher and musician Kid Rock, instantly ignited rampant media speculation regarding a potential career shift. Observers and reporters staked out the White House driveway, questioning whether the sportscaster was interviewing to step into the vacant White House press secretary role.

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Addressing the rumors head-on to reporters outside, Smith firmly declared, “No way in hell.”

Following Thursday’s interview with Trump, Smith debriefed about the entire broadcast on Hannity. When Sean Hannity also brought up his outright refusal of the press secretary job, Smith said, “That was absolutely hilarious. Evidently, they don’t know about the life that I live and the kind of affluence that ESPN and Disney have blessed me with.”

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He doubled down, “I wouldn’t take that pay cut for almost anything but the presidency. And even then, you got to give up even before you campaign… it would take the presidency, me winning the presidency in order for me to consider giving up what I have. That ain’t happening. Press secretary? Please.”

Smith had already ruled out a presidential run before the interview, in contrast to his 2025 stance.

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Stephen A. Smith makes presidential aspirations clear

Across multiple interviews in 2025, Stephen A. Smith made it sound like his arm was twisted behind his back until he declared his presidential aspirations.

“I have no choice, because I’ve had elected officials, and I’m not going to give their names, elected officials coming up to me. I’ve had folks who are pundits come up to me. I’ve had folks that got a lot of money, billionaires and others that have talked to me about exploratory committees and things of that nature. I’m not a politician. I’ve never had a desire to be a politician,” he said on ABC News.

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While he also considered running as a representative of the Democratic Party, he subtly added a caveat to potentially running for president. “If you tell me that I could catapult to the White House, and I could be in a position to affect millions upon millions of lives, not just in America, but the world over, yeah, that’s something that I would entertain.”

But by then, he had signed a $100 million, five-year contract with ESPN that also gives him the creative license to dive into political topics on his own digital show. That is not something he’s willing to give up.

He made it more obvious in 2026, repeatedly stating he’s not entering the 2028 race. “The minute I announce that I’m running, I would be taken off the air,” Smith said in an interview on The Conversation with Dasha Burns in September. “I wouldn’t be able to work, and I would lose a contract that I worked my entire career for, you know, and I’m not giving that up.”

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Shortly after, he had a private dinner at White House, something he vehemently defended against critics. Within a month, he was back in the Roosevelt Room for an official interview.

Beyond personal career considerations, Smith’s interview with Trump tackled substantive national issues, including a rigorous debate over the GOP’s “devastating” midterm election losses, HBCUs, national security, and Trump’s plans for the remaining two years of his presidency.

Ultimately, the White House sit-down reinforced why Smith has chosen to stay in the ESPN studio instead of the Oval Office.