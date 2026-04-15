“You’ll Know When It’s Time”: Draymond Green on Retirement Talk, Makes Postseason Expectations Clear

Draymond Green has spent the last couple of seasons living at the center of every Warriors storm, spanning indefinite suspensions and public talk of walking away. Now, with Golden State clinging to its contender identity and Green still anchoring the defense in Year 13, the 34-year-old is pushing back on any “last dance” narrative. As the Dubs gear up to play the Los Angeles Clippers in round one, Green offered a glimpse into his mindset and his near future in the Bay Area.

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Green’s humble averages of 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists over 68 games don’t scream greatness. But his presence in the locker room serves as a guiding voice to youngsters like Gui Santos, Brandin Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton, and Quinten Post.

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Despite agreeing to a more game-finisher/anchor role with GSW, Green admits his body will dictate when the time is right to hang up his uniform.

“As long as my body feels good, and if I feel like I can go out there and compete at a high enough level, you just want to give yourself the opportunity,” Green told Casino Guru News in an exclusive interview. “From what I hear about retirement, you’ll know when it’s time. But I don’t feel like it’s time yet.”

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At the same time, he’s already thinking beyond the hardwood, openly admitting he’d “love” to be NBA commissioner one day and help grow the league from the other side of the whistle. A long‑term ambition that frames how he’s looking at this postseason run and whatever comes next.

“I want to continue to try to win,” Draymond Green added. “Try to win at a high level, both from a team perspective and individually. I want to continue to try to add different things to the resume. Ultimately, you set out to do this. You set out to build a great resume, and the beautiful thing is that, as long as you’re playing this game, you have a chance to add to the resume.”

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“So that’s my goal. From a team perspective, from an individual perspective, continue to try to get better, try to stay in the category of playing elite-level basketball for as long as I possibly can.”

At one point, the Dubs veteran had a heart‑to‑heart with Adam Silver, where he briefly told the commissioner he was ready to retire before being talked out of it. Green has been honest that this year hasn’t gone to plan for Golden State, with the Warriors finishing as the 10th seed.

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Yet when he talks about what comes next, there’s zero hint of a farewell tour. There’s only an insistence that he still has “a few more seasons left as a winning contributor”. But at the back of his mind, he might have the same thought that most vets have, of hanging on too long and becoming one of those guys who refuse to retire.

Draymond Green backs HC Steve Kerr to stick around for the rebuild

With Klay Thompson out the door, Stephen Curry playing only 43 games this season, and Jimmy Butler out since January with an ACL tear, it’s safe to label the Warriors as an ‘aging dynasty’. But despite GSW’s slide in performances and their obvious rebuild project on the horizon, Green made it clear today that he wants Steve Kerr on the sideline for whatever comes next in the Bay.

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“Steph doesn’t want another coach. Nobody wants that,” Green told ESPN earlier today. “We won 4 championships under coach Kerr. If he stops today, he’s a hall-of-fame coach. As long as we have a Steve Kerr wanting to coach this team, you’re not gonna go and find a better coach. That’s not a worry of mine or anybody in this organization.”

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Imago Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Green insists the dressing room “doesn’t want to play for anyone else,” framing Kerr as the steady voice they’ll need when the focus shifts from title contenders to developing the next core around whoever eventually follows Curry.

Kerr’s two-year, $35 million contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 campaign in line with Curry’s potential exit. It remains to be seen if the Warriors front office opts to end one era at a time or pull the plug and close the Kerr chapter next summer. A lot rides on this postseason run and the summer’s draft prospects and trade moves.

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If all the puzzles fall into place, life in the bay will be one hell of an adventure if a ‘King’ (or a Greek freak) arrives to join Chef Curry. Maybe those ‘Last Dance’ narratives might find a way to make headlines.