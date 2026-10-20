“You’r Saying He’s Not Playing?”: Kawhi Leonard Has Surprising Reaction to Ben Simmons’ Season-Ending Achilles Injury

Ben Simmons’ latest injury has dealt another devastating blow to his NBA career. Just days before the Sacramento Kings were set to begin their 2026-27 campaign, the former No. 1 overall pick suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during practice. The injury ended his comeback attempt before the regular season even began. Now, his former teammate, Kawhi Leonard, has expressed sympathy for the unfortunate news.

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The setback is particularly difficult for Ben Simmons because of everything he has already endured to get back on the court. The 30-year-old guard sat out the entire 2025-26 season while working through persistent back and leg problems. He then signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Sacramento in September, hoping to revive his career. His preseason performances offered some encouragement, and he appeared to be in contention for a starting role.

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Instead, Simmons must now begin another rehabilitation process, with his immediate future once again uncertain. Leonard, who has dealt with his own share of serious injuries, initially appeared unaware that Simmons would miss the entire season.

“You’re saying he’s not playing this year? Oh, I didn’t know that,” Leonard said to reporters on Monday. “Oh, damn, man. That’s sad. He has another year. He’s still in his young 30s, I believe, or not 30 yet. I’m not sure, but yeah, just, you know, God bless him.

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“Hopefully stay strong and just keep grinding, you know, if he locks in, you know, in this 2026, you could be able to come back from Achilles’ injury. So, you know, like I said, God bless him and hope he has a strong recovery.”

Leonard’s injury history offers a reminder of how challenging a comeback can become, even for an established superstar. In June 2021, he tore his right ACL during the playoffs with the Los Angeles Clippers. The injury forced him to miss the entire 2021-22 season, and his return the following year came with further complications. He subsequently suffered a torn meniscus in the same knee during the 2023 playoffs, requiring another procedure.

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Those setbacks kept Leonard away from the court for extended periods and forced him to rebuild his confidence and conditioning. He later described recovering from an ACL injury as a process that could take two years before a player fully trusts the knee again. His experience makes his message to Ben Simmons particularly relevant, although an Achilles tear presents its own recovery challenges.

The two also shared a connection through their time with the Clippers. Simmons joined Los Angeles during the 2024-25 season after his departure from Brooklyn, appearing in 18 games for the franchise.

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Ben Simmons now faces a difficult road back, but Leonard’s message reflects the possibility that his NBA story does not have to end here. Even the Kings’ star knows that, and his message after the injury was quite optimistic.

“I’ve played through injuries. I’ve been through it all. If I didn’t love the game, trust me, I would be at home. I’d be fishing. I can go to Australia now go get a nice home beyond the reef, fishing, find a wife, have some kids and call it a day. But that’s just…I love this sh–“

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The Australian guard was once among the league’s most promising young talents, earning three All-Star selections and the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year award during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, persistent health issues and reduced availability have prevented him from consistently displaying those strengths in recent seasons.

The Achilles injury creates another major obstacle. Ben Simmons will undergo surgery and faces a lengthy rehabilitation period, leaving his next opportunity to play in the NBA uncertain. His age offers some reason for optimism, but returning from such a serious injury will require patience and sustained work.

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For Sacramento, the loss is equally frustrating. The Kings had hoped Simmons could contribute as a versatile playmaker while bringing experience to their roster. Now, they must adjust their plans without him before the season has even started.