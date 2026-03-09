“Your Son Is A**”: Draymond Green Calls Out Parents Who Say Their Kids Play Like Him

Only someone like Draymond Green can deliver the most generational roast of himself and simultaneously call out the development in amateur basketball. Somewhat ironically, it didn’t come on his self-titled show where he tends to be unfiltered. Draymond Green stopped by the Unguarded podcast where he revealed what his encounters with some parents of hooper kids goes.

While most kids and their parents probably aspire to be like Stephen Curry and LeBron James, most would say Green’s wild, headstrong, and rough persona disqualifies him as a role model to kids. Yet contrary to that assumption, DrayMagic gets his fair share of tiny followers too.

“Sometimes parents come up to me and they be like ‘Yo, my son play just like you’…” Green revealed and added, “and I think to myself like ‘your son is a–.’”

Mind you, this is just his intrusive thought he’s never said to the overeager basketball parents’ faces. But for someone who doesn’t hesitate to bark at an official or pick fights with another player, it’s so typical for him to react to a compliment is to call out those parents with his trademark humor.

Let’s face it. Draymond Green’s unique, non-scoring-heavy playing style might not translate that well at the youth level. His style is heavily influenced by the old generation with defensive fundamentals, a huge spect he firmly believes is lacking in the AAU circuit and college basketball.

Green effectively acknowledged that while his specific brand of defense and playmaking is essential for a dynasty, it rarely looks like greatness in a vacuum, especially for a middle-schooler aspiring for a D1 scholarship.

Draymond Green’s style is holding the Warriors’ together

His self-deprecating humor does not take away from the fact that Draymond Green’s brash personality is holding the Golden State Warriors together in a difficult stretch. At the trade deadline, the Warriors front office completely overturned any narrative about trading away the franchise’s other cornerstone and it paid off. Without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Kristaps Porzingis it fell on Green to keep the team within play-in contention.

His role in the team was palpable some weeks ago when he stepped into an argument between Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post. Green broke up their fight, a stark contrast to his own heated argument with Steve Kerr two months earlier.

Right now, Green’s doing everything in preparation for Stephen Curry’s return. The Warriors are still struggling to find a rhythm when they arrived in Houston. Against Kevin Durant and his younger squad, the veteran Warriors core played their best road game yet. Green had a questionable moment grabbing Jabari Smith’s ankle but he was classic Dray stopping Houston’s offense.

With equitable effort on Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton’s parts, the Warriors edged out the Rockets 115-113. They lost to the Thunder 97-104 yesterday but have not slipped too far in the rankings.

With the play-in contention turning into a dogfight, the Warriors need vintage Draymond Green to do what he does best. And maybe he’ll inspire a few kids on the way whether he likes it or not.