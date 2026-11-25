Draymond Green has never needed to be the Golden State Warriors‘ leading scorer to become one of the most important players of their dynasty. But after Emmanuel Acho described him as a “janitor that acts like the CEO,” the four-time NBA champion made it clear that he takes issue with how the comparison diminishes his role and career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Green recently addressed Acho’s remarks after crediting former NFL running back LeSean McCoy for defending him during a debate on Acho’s Speakeasy show. McCoy argued that Green’s contributions to winning deserve more respect, while Acho maintained that Stephen Curry is the Warriors’ true centerpiece. Rather than simply arguing over who deserves more credit, Green challenged Acho’s use of the word “janitor” as an insult. He also delivered a pointed response to the media personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I’m the janitor in the term in the way that you use the term janitor, then what were you? You’re not even in the building,” Green said on his The Draymond Green Show.

Green thanked McCoy, praising the former Philadelphia Eagles star for presenting what he considered a well-reasoned defense of his career. He also took issue with Acho’s suggestion that he speaks about himself as though he is the Warriors’ CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t walk around bragging on myself,” Green said. “I’ll respond to you people saying things about like, ‘Yeah, cuz these are the facts.’ But the last thing I am is someone who’s going to walk around bragging on himself.”

Fan Pulse SHOULD LEBRON SPEAK OUT AFTER WHAT HAPPENED TO HIS FAMILY? Yes. His family's safety comes before everything. No. Let the legal process handle it. He should address fans, but keep details private. AOJDAN8 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The Warriors forward then questioned why Acho would use a janitor’s position to diminish someone else’s standing. Green explained that he has always respected the people who perform those jobs, recalling janitors he knew at Bradley Center and Saginaw High School with whom he still maintains relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you use the word janitor to demean me as a man, as a person, as a basketball player, I am someone who respects the janitor,” Green said.

He argued that every person contributes to an organization’s success, regardless of their job title. Using a sports media production as an example, Green pointed out that hosts rely on producers, editors, guest bookers, and other behind-the-scenes workers to make their shows function.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s an ecosystem,” Green explained. “When something runs great, there’s an ecosystem.”

Being part of that ecosystem does not make Green less important than the people in more visible positions. He also rejected the idea that he has ever claimed to be the face of the Warriors organization, insisting that he is comfortable having a seat at the table without needing to take credit away from Curry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green’s response became more personal when he addressed the way Acho had characterized his career. The veteran forward argued that he does not need to belittle someone else’s accomplishments to feel secure about his own.

“I feel good about me. So, I don’t need to call you a janitor or come and tell you like, ‘Yo, your career was awful,’” Green said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exchange comes amid Green’s ongoing feud with former NBA player and broadcaster Eddie Johnson. Johnson questioned Green’s Hall of Fame credentials during a debate about his offensive production without Curry, pointing to several accomplished scorers who have yet to enter the Hall. Green responded by defending his impact on winning and questioning Johnson’s own resume.

Acho subsequently sided with Johnson’s broader argument, using the janitor-versus-CEO analogy to suggest Green was overstating his importance alongside Curry. McCoy, meanwhile, defended Green’s championship pedigree and the value of his contributions.

Green has four NBA championships, a 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award, four All-Star selections, and nine All-Defensive Team appearances. His résumé is built around defense, playmaking, leadership, and the ability to complement elite offensive players rather than individual scoring numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Doesn’t make me less than anyone else in the ecosystem,” Green said. “And it doesn’t make me more than anyone else in the ecosystem.”

Green does not appear to have a problem with being part of a larger system. What he objects to is the suggestion that playing an essential supporting role makes him less deserving of respect.