“You’re Not Going to Stop Kevin Durant”: JJ Redick Makes Candid Confession on Rockets Star After Game 1 Injury Absence

Following a gritty Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets, overconfidence was not going to hit the Los Angeles Lakers. It was not lost on them that there is a distinct advantage to exploit when Kevin Durant is not on the floor. it is nothing short of historic after all that two of the top 5 all-time leading scorers are facing off in the postseason. That’s why, after the game, JJ Redick offered a refreshing dose of honesty regarding the NBA’s most prolific scorers.

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Despite the Lakers securing a 1-0 series lead, much of the post-game conversation centered on a player who didn’t even see the series opener. When asked about the defensive schemes his staff spent the week perfecting to neutralize the Rockets’ superstar, Redick cut the reporter off with a blunt reality check.

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“Yeah, you’re not going to stop Kevin Durant,” Redick declared. That strong sense of self-awareness will probably serve the Lakers well. But it also underscored Redick’s immense sense of respect for a player one draft class apart and was a tough opponent from his playing era.

KD was a late scratch ahead of Game 1. After practicing with the team all week, he had been ruled out with a knee contusion. For the Lakers, this last second development wasn’t a cause for celebration, but rather a pivot after perhaps a week-long preparation to face Durant without Luka Doncic’s and Austin Reaves’ scoring punch.

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Kevin Durant forced JJ Redick to alter his plans for the Lakers

The consensus by observers is that Kevin Durant’s absence created a definitive advantage for the Lakers, a fact Redick recognizes. But he maintained that his players were able to shift their focus without losing their competitive edge.

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The adjustment required by the Lakers’ coaching staff was significant. Durant’s presence usually dictates every defensive rotation, but his absence meant the Lakers had to discard days of specialized work. Redick explained that the team met the moment by leaning into their core identity rather than worrying about the Rockets’ fluctuating lineup.

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“I don’t think it affected our mentality. Again, this is all we’ve talked about for two months is just our playoff mentality. And you can’t worry about who’s in or out of the lineup. It’s our game plan. It’s our standards. It’s how we play. And we’ve built towards that. And I thought our guys just responded well and met the moment.” Redick said, further acknowledging what a difficulty Kevin Durant poses to his opponent. “There’s a lot that you have to do with Kevin and you just kind of scrap that and you move on to all the other stuff we worked on.”

Despite the absence of a top-three all-time scorer in the opposing lineup, Redick emphasized that his team’s defensive standards remained the same. The Lakers successfully limited Houston to under 100 points, proving that their preparation extended far beyond just one individual player.

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As the series shifts toward a pivotal Game 2, the Lakers remain shorthanded themselves, missing both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Redick’s playoff philosophy of “meeting the moment” regardless of who is in or out will be put to the ultimate test if Slim returns to the lineup. For now, the Lakers have the lead, but Redick is under no illusions about the possibility if and when Durant steps back on the court on Tuesday, the game changes entirely.