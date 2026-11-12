“You’re Probably the Best Player”: Draymond Green Challenges Warriors Rookie to Step Up After Stephen Curry Injury as Kevin Durant Reacts

The Golden State Warriors faced a tough test on Wednesday night in Houston. Already navigating a severely depleted rotation and an early-season gauntlet, the Dubs suffered a massive blow at the start of a tough road trip when franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry exited the game in the first quarter. He was ruled out with a right abdominal strain. With an eight-game winning streak hanging in the balance, the Warriors desperately needed someone to anchor the offense. Enter rookie standout Yaxel Lendeborg.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rising to the occasion, Lendeborg erupted for 25 points and 10 rebounds, carrying the Warriors back into contention after a sluggish start. He couldn’t, however, prevent a 115–108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

But much had to be said about his explosive first-half display, featuring 18 points and eight boards before halftime. He earned universal acclaim from opponents and veterans alike, signaling that the rookie’s meteoric rise is far from a fluke.

His stellar outing also earned the respect of Rockets veteran and former Warriors star Kevin Durant. KD couldn’t help but marvel at the unique physical and tactical challenges the rookie posed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a problem,” Durant said post-game. “A matchup problem, being that tall, and that skill too, man. I’m excited to see his career unfold and grateful that I got to play against him tonight.”

The Michigan product became the primary narrative coming out of the Toyota Center after a sudden transition of power within the Warriors’ locker room. Curry’s injury pushed him into a central role in the rotation, which might be overwhelming for the rookie. But his biggest taskmaster reminded him he doesn’t have the luxury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters post-game, Draymond Green detailed the exact mid-game realization he tried to instill in the young forward as the team scrambled to cover for Curry’s absence.

“The thing he’s gonna have to learn to understand is, alright, Steph wasn’t out there, KD was off the court, you look around, you’re probably the best player on the floor. Regardless of team,” Green said. “And so I think there was a point where he realized, like, ‘Oh, ding ding ding.’ And he started attacking, and the game flipped for us. I think that’s something he’s going to have to realize really fast, is like, there will be often times where he could possibly be the best player on the floor regardless of the team. And we need him to show that, and he doesn’t have a problem doing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That exact realization sparked a fierce scoring sequence where Lendeborg attacked the rim with reckless abandon, even drilling a pull-up triple over Alperen Sengun. He was even there, trying to prevent the altercation between Charles Bassey and Marcus Smart before the latter threw the Flagrant 2-worthy punch.

Lendeborg’s matchup against Durant carried extra significance for the rookie, who grew up playing Durant’s digital avatar in NBA 2K and studying his signature offensive packages. Yet turning childhood fandom into on-court production is another beast entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Lendeborg dazzled early on, the physical toll of carrying a short-handed offense caught up to him in the second half. Houston adjusted defensively, shifting heavy coverage toward the rookie and limiting him to just seven points after halftime as the Warriors ultimately ran out of gas.

Draymond Green chipped in seven points and seven assists. Outside of Brandin Podziemski’s 22 points, the Warriors struggled to find consistent secondary scoring to offset Curry’s absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The broader concern for head coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors is whether they risk overloading their prized rookie too early in his career. With Curry’s timeline uncertain ahead of a crucial NBA Cup matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, Lendeborg will likely be asked to shoulder a massive offensive burden once again.

If Green’s fiery mandate is any indication, the rookie won’t be shrinking from the spotlight anytime soon. As the Warriors fight to maintain their early-season momentum through a brutal, injury-riddled stretch, Lendeborg is learning at warp speed that the gap between promising prospect and team anchor can close in a single quarter.