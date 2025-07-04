Yuki Kawamura Sends Farewell Message to Memphis After Ja Morant Reacts to Bulls Move

“Really good basketball player… Very skilled, knows how to play basketball”. Not everyone gets praise like this from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Then again, not everyone is Yuki Kawamura. Despite facing a disadvantage as the NBA’s shortest player, standing at 5-foot-8, the 24-year-old has become a sort of ‘cult hero’ thanks to his on-court skills, electrifying playstyle, and resilience in making a mark on a court with big, star players. While he would have continued playing on for the Memphis Grizzlies, the same wasn’t meant to be, as a recent announcement revealed the player is set to play for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. Both the player and his teammates didn’t waste time reacting to the news.
Yuki Kawamura recently took to his official Instagram account to share a story with his 912,000 followers. He put out a story of himself posing with his Memphis Grizzlies jersey along with a caption that read “All love Memphis (Bear emoji) Good grizz and see you soon (folded hands emoji)”.
Meanwhile, Ja Morant wrote “yukiX12 dont die”
yukiX12 dont die
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 3, 2025
This is a developing story.
Is Yuki Kawamura the underdog story the NBA needs right now?