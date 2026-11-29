Being in the last year of the contract often makes an NBA star the talk of the town. And this season it’s the same for Zach LaVine, who, despite averaging 20.3 points for the season, has reportedly been “unhappy” for looking for a buyout. But it seems those claims are just claims, as the Sacramento Kings star made his exit stance very clear.

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“Zach LaVine is now be open to a buyout in order to facilitate an exit from the Kings,” Evan Sidery reported. “LaVine’s huge expiring contract is viewed as an albatross, but agreeing to a buyout significantly opens up options. Sacramento is ready to offload veterans to give the keys to Darius Acuff Jr.”

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It was not just Sidery who reported about Zach LaVine’s situation. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times cited an anonymous NBA source to state that the Kings star “is as unhappy as he ever has been but still is trying to keep the locker room afloat.” Further adding that LaVine’s intention is to “land on a playoff roster, even if it means coming off the bench.” Two reports suggest that the Kings star wants out. But the two-time All-Star called out those claims.

“We live in a world where media with no credibility or sources can influence… If you don’t hear it from me or my representation shit false. ZL8,” LaVine wrote on X.

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It’s true that Zach LaVine is in the last year of his $48.9 million max contract. Meaning teams don’t have to worry about any long-term commitments. But that doesn’t mean teams are ready to accept nearly $50 million in salary cap space. The offensive ability still exists.

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Even this season, the 31-year-old is averaging 20.3 points after starting 16 games this season. He is shooting 49.6% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range, plus contributing 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. His recent statement is not the first time he has squashed reports about him.

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While claims state that the Kings want to hand over the keys to their rookie, Zach LaVine previously admitted to settling into another role just so Acuff Jr. can thrive. “This isn’t for me anymore… If that’s playing off the ball a little bit more, or if that’s in catch-and-shoot situations… I can go out and get it, obviously… But I’m trying to be in the best support role I can for him you know because he going to be real special.”

So Zach LaVine has repeatedly pushed back on speculation about his future. But the Sacramento Kings remain 2–16 and are just 1–10 in their last 11 games. They also face a $45 million question, as Domantas Sabonis’s sizable contract and uncertain long-term future continue to loom over the franchise.