Zach LaVine’s Wife Drops 6-Word Message After Viral Kings Reporter Calls Him “Prick”

Zach LaVine became part of an unexpected Kings Media Day moment after a live microphone picked up a private-sounding conversation between media members. What was said about the Sacramento guard quickly spread online, turning an off-camera exchange into one of the stranger stories to come out of the team’s season-opening media event.

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The conversation took place on September 28 while the Sacramento Kings were conducting player interviews. The microphones remained active on a KCRA livestream, capturing speakers discussing Ben Simmons and LaVine when they appeared to be unaware that their conversation was being broadcast.

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LaVine became the focus when one speaker said, “Zach’s cute, but his personality f**king annoys me. He just seems like he’s hella like a prick.” The same conversation also included comments about Simmons, with one speaker saying, “Ben Simmons is cringe, cringe… he’s lucky he’s so fine.”

The LaVine comment quickly made its way across social media. The original KCRA livestream was later deleted after the remarks became public, while clips continued to circulate on X. One post from @kings_muse reportedly passed 11 million views, while other accounts, including @BrickCenter and ClutchPoints, also shared the footage. Several outlets then picked up the story.

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The identities of the people involved have not been publicly confirmed by major outlets. They have been described as media members or reporters covering the Kings, but there is no verified evidence that they are official Kings employees or specifically “Kings reporters.” That distinction matters because the hot-mic exchange happened at Kings Media Day, but that alone does not establish who the speakers work for.

A widely shared social-media post by @kings_muse on X also claimed that Hunter LaVine reacted to the circulating video on Instagram with the six-word message, “a great start to the season!” The post had a screenshot of Hunter’s comment, though it could not be independently confirmed through Hunter’s public Instagram account.

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That leaves an important part of the story unclear. There is no verified evidence establishing exactly where or when the alleged comment was posted, what post it appeared under, or whether Hunter was specifically responding to the remark about her husband’s personality. No follow-up statement from Hunter explaining the message was found either.

The hot-mic moment is notable because the criticism was personal rather than focused on LaVine’s game. Previous documented criticism of LaVine has largely centered on his play, defense, usage and on-court decision-making. There have been some attitude-related incidents, including a 2023 episode in which LaVine pushed away a PR staffer after a Bulls win and later apologized, but research did not find a strong, primary-sourced history of teammates or coaches publicly describing him in the same terms used in the Media Day conversation.

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LaVine is also entering the new season as an important part of Sacramento’s plans. He exercised his roughly $49 million player option for 2026-27 and remains under contract with the Kings. After being limited to 39 games last season because of injuries, including season-ending surgery on his right fifth finger, he was confirmed healthy for training camp by general manager Scott Perry on September 28.

That also means both LaVine and Simmons, who signed a one-year deal with Sacramento during the offseason, are current Kings players at the center of the conversation that was accidentally broadcast.

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For now, the audio is confirmed, the comments about LaVine are clear, and the identities of the speakers remain unknown. The widely shared claim about Hunter LaVine’s six-word response, however, still needs primary confirmation. Until that happens, the hot-mic exchange itself remains the firmly established part of an unusual Kings Media Day story.