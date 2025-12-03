Zion Williamson Injury Update: Pelicans’ Latest Statement on Star’s Adductor Strain Recovery & Expected Return Timeline

Zion Williamson’s season took another sharp turn this week, and Pelicans fans felt it the moment his name disappeared from the pregame availability sheet. What initially looked like routine caution has now spiraled into something far more concerning, and the team has finally confirmed what’s going on.

The power forward has been marred with injuries throughout his career, as he returned from a hamstring injury on November 19, which kept him out of action for more than two weeks. Now, with this adductor injury, he is expected to remain on the sidelines for a considerable period.

What Happened to Zion Williamson? Details on His Adductor Strain

Injuries haven’t been kind to the former No. 1 pick, and fans knew that there was something wrong with him once he was not available for the Lakers game. The 25-year-old suffered an injury to his right adductor on November 29 as the Pelicans lost to the Golden State Warriors.

His issue was not considered serious at first, and he missed Sunday’s game against the Lakers due to caution, and even Tuesday’s bout against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he was considered questionable. But then the damning news was revealed. As per the Pelicans’ statement, Williamson has suffered a Grade 2 strain of his hip adductor.

Adductor injuries are common among basketball players, mainly due to the biomechanics that involve high-octane jumping and sudden changes in motion. Williamson is known for his explosiveness, but that has also been a primary reason for injuries. However, this is the first time he has suffered such an injury in his career.

Is Zion Williamson Out for the Season? Understanding the Seriousness of His Injury

The 25-year-old will now miss the next three weeks, after which he will be re-evaluated by the Pelicans officials. In that period, he will be out of action for nine games.

However, rumours of Williamson missing the entire season due to this injury hold no substance as of now, as adductor injuries aren’t generally long-term issues, and one can hope that he returns to the court in three weeks.

Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis suffered an issue with his left adductor right after he was traded for Luka Doncic. The Mavericks star was out for approximately six weeks. Similarly, Milwaukee Bucks talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo also suffered an adductor strain last month, and he was back in action in 11 days, missing only four games. So it depends on the severity of the issue.

Zion Williamson Recovery Timeline: When Can Fans Expect Him Back?

Unfortunately, Zanos has a poor injury record as he only returned from a hamstring injury after a two-week absence. He had only featured in five of the seven games in between before going down again.

When healthy, there’s no one in this Pelicans roster to replicate his numbers. Williamson is averaging 22 points in the ten games that he has played this season. However, his hopes of consolidating on a brilliant start were slashed by an adductor issue, as it has been multiple times throughout his career. Only twice has he featured in more than 60 games in a season in his seven-year tenure in the NBA.

This includes the 2021-22 campaign, when he was sidelined for the entirety of the season.

While the severity of this adductor issue is unknown right now but fans will be hoping that he will respond to rehab and will return to action in three weeks. He will be expected to return to court in late December, but the issue could keep him out until early 2026.

If everything falls into place, Williamson may aim to return to the court for the Pelicans on December 19 when they hit the road against the Houston Rockets. He may also return just ahead of Christmas on December 24, when the Pelicans will host the Cavaliers in a crucial tie.

Even if he returns to fitness on the stipulated dates, the Pelicans will look to impose proper load management, which may restrict him from playing in back-to-back games, whilst also monitoring his minutes.

How the Pelicans Are Managing Zion Williamson’s Absence: Coach’s Statement

Williamson has been a cornerstone figure for the Pelicans ever since they drafted him in 2019. Despite his injuries, he has delivered some exceptional performances, and no one could even come close to his abilities in this Pelicans roster.

Imago Nov 6, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

So it will be a challenge for coach James Borrego to keep the outfit afloat without their main man. Right now, Saddiq Bey is expected to carry the mantle until Williamson returns from injury. Rookie center Derik Queen will look to make the most of these opportunities as he is expected to get more minutes in a shorthanded frontcourt.

It is frustrating for the 25-year-old with incessant injuries, but Borrego has shown complete support for Zanos. “More than anything right now, he’s disappointed,” Borrego explained to reporters ahead of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “We’re here to support him… This is a family, and that’s what we’re going to lean into… Now’s the time to lean into one another, to build our relationships even stronger, and get back to work.”

Apart from Williamson, the Pelicans are also missing star guard Dejounte Murray, who is expected to remain on the sidelines until New Year’s. Therefore, this injury directly impacts their playoff hopes for the season.

Impact of Zion Williamson’s Absence on the Pelicans’ Season

There’s a reason why Williamson is the face of the franchise. There’s hardly anyone in the team with his capability, and hence it’s a massive blow to the Pelicans and their dreams of making it to the playoffs this season.

Without the 25-year-old power forward, Borrego’s team are recording 2-10, and even the two wins have come in consecutive games in early November against the Charlotte Hornets and the Dallas Mavericks. Both of them were close games, with the win over the Hornets coming on the road courtesy of the Pelicans’ bench as they dropped a staggering 62 points in a 116-112 win.

The other win against the Mavericks was on the subsequent day at home, where Bey went off with 22 points and nine rebounds in a close 101-99 win. However, the Mavericks were shorthanded with Davis not featuring in this encounter. Other than these two exceptions, the Pelicans have lost all of their games without their talisman.

As per Statmuse, the Pelicans have the worst record this season with 3-19 as they are stationed in the 15th position in the Western Conference. Only a miracle can revive Borrego’s men from this position, as their hopes of making it to the playoffs are diminishing with every passing defeat.