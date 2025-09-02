Zion Williamson Proposed as Solution to Solve Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Crisis

The Warriors have neither been able to negotiate a sign-and-trade nor has Jonathan Kuminga shown willingness to accept the terms offered to him. Once that obstacle is passed, the Golden State can then move towards solving some of the glaring issues in the roster. For example, the lack of depth stands out. And the Dub Nation has also been linked with numerous high-profile additions, with LeBron James standing out for obvious reasons. But what if the Bay Area franchise could achieve both in one fell swoop?

JK could be sent on a sign-and-trade in exchange for a high-profile forward who immediately flips the script for a team that looks in dire need of offensive reinforcement. That trade looks like one way for things to work out if Kuminga could be made a part of a deal in exchange for the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson. That’s not us saying, but an ambitious solution Bleacher Report recently offered as part of a trade suggestion for Golden State. However, before we get to how this is a no-brainer for the Warriors, why will the Pelicans be interested?

“I don’t know what’s going on in New Orleans,” a Spectrum SportsNet analyst said. “They just drafted two big men over the last two years, none of whom I think are a good fit with Zion.” The two men are Derik Queen and Micah Peavy. Queen is a traditional interior scorer, and Peavy is a slashing wing with limited floor spacing. Neither complements Zion’s unique but spacing-dependent game, which raises questions about the organization’s long-term plans for him. He further noted, “Joe Dumars is now running the show. He’s been complimentary of Zion, but Zion’s not his guy.”

But the focus here isn’t on who can be traded, it’s about who might want out. “I think Zion may look around and say, ‘I need something new. Get me out of here,” said the analyst. On the other hand, the Pelicans are also dealing with Zion’s contractual landmine. The structure is heavily non-guaranteed and loaded with weight clauses. It’s one of the most team-friendly superstar contracts in the league, but also a glaring red flag.

Recent reports also suggest that the Pelicans have been among the most proactive teams exploring Kuminga trade discussions, with sources noting their attempts to “work the numbers” creatively under current CBA restrictions. They potentially want to secure his signature first, then build a trade package that complies with salary-matching rules

Teams don’t write this kind of language into a max deal unless they expect volatility. The front office knows they need a reset, and Golden State is the cleanest exit ramp. The Warriors have assets, expiring contracts, and a clear motivation to push back into title contention. A trade that sends Kuminga to New Orleans in a sign-and-trade worth $82 million could be the inflection point both franchises have been tiptoeing toward.

Kuminga’s value across the league is still strong. At 22, he’s shown enough upside to demand a significant contract, and according to league sources, a potential three-year, $82 million deal is the starting point in trade talks. But the Warriors might view that price tag differently, less as a cost, and more as currency to unlock a former No. 1 pick. Zion Williamson’s availability is the biggest X-factor in the NBA right now. When healthy, he’s a top-15 player. But that health has been fleeting. In six seasons, Zion has missed 219 games and played in just 30 contests last year. Still, he averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in those games. He remains a difference-maker.

According to a report by the Bleacher Report, the rumored trade scenario would send Kuminga and two first-round picks to New Orleans in exchange for Williamson. With Curry, Butler, and possibly free-agent additions like Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton, the Warriors are in “one piece away” territory. Zion could be that piece. He unlocks a different dimension offensively, punishes teams inside, and gives the Warriors a vertical threat that hasn’t existed in years. On the other side of the ball, Kuminga’s departure stings, but his minutes have been inconsistent, and chemistry concerns have lingered. From Golden State’s side, it’s a calculated risk. From New Orleans’ perspective, it’s a way to salvage upside from an era that’s been derailed by injury and frustration.

The Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Problem

Even with Coach Willie Green publicly backing Zion, “We’ve seen glimpses of Zion stepping out on the floor and being one of one,” New Orleans’ front office appears divided. Executive VP Joe Dumars has challenged Zion to change his habits and commitment. “You can’t keep doing the same things that you’ve done in the past and expect something different,” Dumars said.

The Pelicans are optimistic now, but they’ve been here before. Zion starts a season in shape, builds buzz, and then the same cycle unfolds: weight gain, injury, extended absence. Since 2019, he’s played just 190 games. The team missed the playoffs again last season as Williamson sat with a hamstring injury, yet another soft-tissue issue tied to conditioning.

Beyond the court, Williamson’s off-court troubles could complicate his future even further. Legal allegations surfaced in May 2025, casting a shadow over his long-term outlook in New Orleans. While the case is ongoing, it adds another layer of uncertainty for any front office weighing a move. Still, a team like Golden State might be willing to look past all that, for the right price. The Pelicans, meanwhile, could pivot toward Kuminga as a younger, cheaper, healthier Zion prototype.

Turning back to the Kojima situation, even without a trade, Kuminga’s fate is far from settled: the Warriors risk losing him for nothing if he signs the $7.9 million qualifying offer by October 1, becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer, something the franchise is urgently trying to avoid.

For Golden State, the Jonathan Kuminga standoff can’t drag on much longer. Either they lock him in long-term or move him before his value declines. A three-year, $82 million sign-and-trade is no small commitment, but it might be the exact offer New Orleans needs to finally move Zion Williamson. While also closer to Kuminga’s $30M per year demand, let us be honest, the Warriors most probably aren’t going to pay.