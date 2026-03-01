Zion Williamson’s Career-High Streak at Risk After Injury Exit in Pelicans-Jazz

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has had a series of injuries this season. He has missed 16 of the 61 games for the same reason. Interestingly enough, the 25-year-old has played in 34 straight games after sitting out on Dec 11. However, the 35th matchup on Saturday against the Utah Jazz ended early, thus risking his career-high streak.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Zion Williamson left the Jazz game early in the second quarter after tweaking his right ankle and went straight to the locker room for a checkup with the medical team. After evaluating his injury, the Pelicans quickly decided on his status and shared the unfortunate news on social media, leaving fans concerned about the star’s availability for the rest of the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have not revealed the full extent of Williamson’s injury. He will likely undergo further tests to gauge the severity and determine if he must miss time. On Saturday, the former Duke Blue Devils star managed four points, one rebound, and two assists in 11 minutes of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

As mentioned before, tonight marked Zion Williamson’s 35th consecutive game in the lineup, the longest streak of healthy games in his career. However, with the Pelicans set to face the Clippers in LA tomorrow, his streak could be in jeopardy. With the 25-year-old now sidelined, Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic would get more opportunities to make it through the Pelicans-Jazz game.

With 1:04 minutes left in Q4, the New Orleans Pelicans are leading the show 111-100. Now, the question is, will they add a win until the end in their superstar’s absence? Meanwhile, across 44 games, Williamson has averaged 21.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.5 apg, and 58.5 FG%.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Therefore, fans now worry whether Williamson’s ankle issue will keep him sidelined and end this career milestone prematurely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zion Williamson’s injury sends fans into a frenzy

It’s safe to say that Zion Williamson is the cornerstone of the Pelicans organization. With him on the team, they have a 48.1 win percentage, but without him, that number goes down to 37.6%. Moreover, he is in his seventh NBA season, all with the Pelicans, yet he has never played in a playoff game.

The team currently sits 14th in the Western Conference with a 19-42 record through 61 games. Despite struggles, the Pelicans are riding a four-game winning streak, offering a glimpse of hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 8, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks on from the bench against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Therefore, fans across social media have filled the comment section with messages like, “Pls play tmrw we need him.” Meanwhile, another one said, “35 game streak noooo,” and a third wrote, “He broke a milestone today for most consecutive games played, and now he gets injured man lol.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Zion Williamson limped out, and the Pelicans felt it immediately. Fans panicked as streaks hung by a thread, and social media exploded. Yet hope lingers as the team fights on, proving they can survive without their superstar. Tomorrow in LA, the story continues, and everyone watches to see if the Pelicans can protect their momentum, or if fate rewrites the streak with or without their star boy.