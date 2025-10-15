Zion Williamson’s Confession After Viral Dunk vs Rockets Points to the Most Obvious Thing

“I really felt a shift in my body. I haven’t felt like this since college, high school, just where I can walk into a gym, and I feel good.” Zion Williamson told reporters on the media day after showing off the results of an intense summer conditioning program. The good news is that the slimmer Zion is already producing the results that fans wanted. And the cherry on top was his viral dunk during the preseason game against the Houston Rockets. But for the 25-year-old, there is more to come.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the game, the overall #1 pick of the 2019 draft downplayed the highlight dunk when asked what goes through his mind when he has that type of fast-break dunk opportunity. “Everything definitely does slow down. I think after I did the dunk, I was like, ‘I could have done something crazier.’ It felt light,” Williamson said. “In that moment, once you realize you’ve got the breakaway, it does feel like time slows down.”

The weight loss has brought added confidence, and if he could stay fit, then obviously Zion Williamson will be a problem for the rest 29 teams. When healthy, the Pelicans forward’s regular-season career averages stand at 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 58.9% shooting. But everyone is yet to see the extended version of a healthy Zion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It is Year 7 of the 2x All-Star’s career, and there’s a concerning statistic regarding his availability. He has played 214 games compared to the 268 games he has missed, resulting in an availability rate of approximately 45.3%. Over the course of six seasons, he has only managed to play more than 60 games in two of those seasons. This is why, when the 6-foot-6 forward expressed that he was feeling good about his body, he faced a considerable amount of criticism for not being in shape previously.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This is probably the dumbest press conference I’ve ever heard in my life. All this stuff is because of you. You choose to eat, be out of shape, all of that. Now, all of a sudden, it’s a contract year, probably, or he’s looking for an extension...” Jeff Teague, on his podcast, questioned the timing of Zion Williamson and his current physical condition. “Fool, they gave you a max deal. They’ve been believed in you…”

AD

Why Zion Williamson needs to be fit from a financial standpoint

On paper, Zion Williamson is currently under contract through the 2027-28 season. But there’s a caveat, as the final three years of his deal (2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28) are non-guaranteed due to his injury history and the contract’s protective clauses. Yes, Zion Williamson is in the third year of a five-year, $197.3 million contract extension with the Pelicans, which includes strict stipulations.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

via Imago Credit: Imagn

Starting this season, Zion Williamson must stay under a weight limit of 295 pounds and maintain a monitored body fat percentage. He is required to undergo six weigh-ins throughout the season, as the New Orleans Pelicans are closely tracking the health of their star forward. According to Marca, during the 2025-2026 campaign, Williamson must pass all six weigh-ins at or below the target weight to secure 20% of his pay. He will receive an additional 40% of his compensation if he plays at least 41 games, another 20% if he appears in 51 games, and the final 20% if he plays in 61 games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Last season, he only played in 30 games. However, the 25-year-old is determined to hold himself accountable and is ready to take on this challenge. He stated, “We came up with a plan — from boxing to working out on the football field a lot, to just different random workouts.“ He also added, “I’m not gonna let y’all down,” addressing Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver, which indicates that he is more serious than ever this year.