Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Makes Bold Future Demand Amid Lakers Rumors

We are a little more than a week into the free agency market, and the landscape for the upcoming season is starting to take shape. Any guesses who’s at the forefront of this window? Nope, it’s not the Los Angeles Lakers or the Milwaukee Bucks. Surprisingly, the New Orleans Pelicans have had quite an eventful offseason. They’ve already traded veteran superstar C.J. McCollum for Jordan Poole and Kelly Olynyk for Saddiq Bay. However, the Pelicans are not done yet.

After making two huge trades, they are now looking to ship their elite talent, Zion Williamson. There’s no doubt that Williamson is an incredible player, but unfortunately, injuries have limited his potential. Although he’s yet to make a statement on his future, it seems like there is a trade cloud hovering over the forward. At the same time, his girlfriend, Ahkeema Rose, has made a bold demand from the former number one pick about his future.

If you’re not aware, Williamson has been in a loving relationship with Rose for the longest. In fact, the couple also shares a daughter together named Azira. It seems like Ahkeema has sorted out her and Williamson’s plans off the court. When a fan asked Rose about having any more kids, she revealed her thoughts about kids. “Maybe 2 more,” Rose wrote on her IG story. “I’m down for a big family. I love the sound of little 👣.” She added.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 15, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson and Ahkeema share a great bond, so it’s no surprise that she wants to expand her family with the Pelicans superstar. Moreover, the couple doesn’t just share their lovely daughter, but Williamson is also a caring stepdad for Ahkeema’s son from her previous relationship. While she likes to keep her son’s life private, Rose shared that Williamson is a loving dad to her son. However, as Williamson and Rose figure out the future of their private life, on the court, it seems that one team has set its eyes on the forward.

Zion Williamson might be on the Los Angeles Lakers’ radar

Just like the New Orleans Pelicans, the Los Angeles Lakers have also made multiple moves already. The Purple & Gold have already acquired Deandre Ayton, who’ll be pivotal in solving their center issues. However, Rob Pelinka and Co. don’t plan on stopping just there. The Lakers need a few more pieces before they can call themselves a real threat in a stacked Western Conference, and amid this, a wild trade proposal has come forward.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 31, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) as he goes to the basket during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles journalist Jovan Buha was asked about a proposal involving Zion Williamson heading to Southern California in exchange for Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Gabe Vincent, and a 2031 first-round pick. That’s some package! It would likely take an offer like this to motivate the New Orleans Pelicans to ship their talented forward. “I don’t think you’re crazy, I will say Zion, Luka, and A.R. (Reaves) and Ayton and whoever … I see some major concerns defensively,” Buha said.

He pointed out that although this trade proposal makes some sense, it would leave the Lakers quite vulnerable defensively. Buha then went a step further and suggested that if LA is motivated to land the 25-year-old, then moving on from Austin Reaves might be the best option. If we’re being honest, the idea of seeing Williamson in a Lakers uniform does seem tempting.

However, making this move a reality might be quite difficult given New Orleans asking price for him.