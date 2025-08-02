Zion Williamson’s Pelicans Future Hit With Double-Edged Blow as Front Office Brace for Major Dilemma

“Frustrating, very frustrating at times but stay forward. I know who I am, I know what I can do.” That was Zion Williamson back in March, trying to find the bright side after another season was cut short by injury. But as a new year approaches, that frustration is boiling over. The New Orleans Pelicans are staring down a massive dilemma with their superstar, and everyone from former players to podcast hosts is calling this a make-or-break season.

The league-wide consensus is brutal: this is likely Zion’s last dance in New Orleans, one way or another. It’s a double-edged sword where his incredible talent is both the reason to keep him and the perfect reason to trade him.

The whole situation was put on blast during a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast. “Do you guys think this year is make or break for Zion?” host DJ Wells asked. He didn’t wait for an answer before dropping his own prediction: “Yeah, I think this is going to be Zion’s last year as a Pelican.” The logic is cold, hard, and makes perfect sense.

If Zion comes out playing like an MVP, his trade value will never be higher. For a team terrified of his next injury, that’s the time to cash in. But if he gets hurt again, the calls to blow it all up and start over—a process they’ve already hinted at by trading veteran leader CJ McCollum—will be impossible to ignore.

Publicly, the Pelicans are saying all the right things. Executive VP Joe Dumars has been clear: “We are going to go forward with Zion. He is going to continue to be a focal point here.” But their actions tell a different story. Shipping out McCollum for the younger, more unpredictable Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey was a clear signal that the front office is hedging its bets. It’s a move that says that the front office is backing Zion but they’re also getting ready for a future that might not include him.

And then there’s the contract—a masterpiece of hope and paranoia. Zion’s future paychecks are directly tied to him staying on the court. For the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons, his salary is broken into pieces that only become guaranteed if he hits specific benchmarks: playing in 41, 51, or 61 games, and passing regular weigh-ins. If he can’t stay on the floor, the Pelicans can cut him loose without paying him the full amount.

It’s a contract built for a player the team loves but doesn’t fully trust—a sentiment shared by former players like Jeff Teague. When asked if Zion would play over or under 50 games, Teague didn’t hesitate: “Under for me.” This high-stakes risk has left the Pelicans trapped between timelines, and the rest of the league is watching with a mix of fascination and concern.

The Pelicans’ big gamble on Zion Williamson

The anxiety around Zion isn’t just about his injury history; it’s about whether his one-of-a-kind body can handle the NBA grind. Former champ Iman Shumpert broke it down perfectly. “I think that Zion being healthy is exciting for any franchise,” he said. “When he does play… they DO do better in the winning department.”

But then he got real. “Having him at that size and seeing him healthy all the time is going to be a problem,” Shumpert warned, even pointing to the Pelicans’ new rookie, Derik Queen. “I see that same body type. It scares me.” Shumpert’s warning proved prophetic almost immediately, as Queen suffered a wrist injury during the Summer League that will sideline him for 12 weeks. It’s a scary sign that validates Shumpert’s point: the modern NBA, which he describes as full of players who can ‘run… but we are very VERY skilled,’ is unforgiving to big-bodied players.

Shumpert is saying what everyone is thinking: the league is built for speed and skill, and players with Zion’s powerful frame are always one bad landing away from another long-term injury. It’s a story we’ve seen play out for years, with Zion appearing in just 214 of a possible 492 games. The talent is off the charts—he put up nearly 25-7-5 last season—but you can’t help your team from the sidelines.

So, the Pelicans are stuck. They’ve pushed their chips in by backing him publicly, but they’ve kept a few cards hidden with that cleverly written contract. They’ve built a team that could make a deep playoff run if he’s healthy, but could just as easily bottom out if he’s not. This season is where the bluffing stops. If Zion can finally stay on the court, he could make the front office look like geniuses. If not, this time next year, he’ll almost certainly be someone else’s problem.