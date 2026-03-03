Zion Williamson Shares Injury Return Update After Bold Championship Claim Ahead of Pelicans-Lakers

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jan 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As the New Orleans Pelicans prepare for a marquee game against the Los Angeles Lakers, uncertainty lingers over them, particularly around star Zion Williamson. The forward was recently injured in his ankle during a previous game, leading to an early exit and his missing the team’s next game. Now, Williamson has spoken out on his injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Williamson, who was recently on ESPN for an interview with Malika Andrews, was asked about his ankle injury, whether it was short-term, and how long he expects to be out for. The forward cleared all doubts with a straightforward answer:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I expect to be back tomorrow against the Lakers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That kind of answer is reassuring, especially considering the circumstances of his injury. The right ankle tweak during a game against the Utah Jazz ended a streak of 35 consecutive played games, a record for the longest healthy stretch of Williamson’s career. For someone who has struggled with availability on the court throughout his career, any minor setback can feel worse than it might actually be.

Zion has played 45 games this season, which is the third-highest mark of his career, especially with him constantly missing games over his first few seasons. This season, despite his availability, his production is seeing career lows. The Pelicans won six of eight to end February on a high note, but Williamson averaged only 20.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, as his box score numbers continue to dip despite team success.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Pelicans head coach James Borrego had hoped that the injury was “nothing serious,” and that Williamson would be able to be “back out there very soon,” and now, after missing just one game, the forward seems ready to contribute.

If Zion is to be believed, there might be a reason more than the basketball for his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zion Williamson Makes Bold Claim, Reaffirms Commitment to New Orleans

During the interview, Zion Williamson did more than just provide an update on his status. During a different portion, Andrews asked him about his commitment to the city of New Orleans, and Williamson had a revealing statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

” I know people hear rumors, hear different things, but New Orleans is home for me,” the Duke product said. “In the off season, I stay in New Orleans and just move around the city, just getting to learn more about the culture. if you can win a championship in New Orleans, I mean, if you look at the impact Drew Brees had with winning the Super Bowl, you’re forever. And who doesn’t want to be forever?”

ADVERTISEMENT

As fans of New Orleans sports would remember, Drew Brees delivered a title as quarterback for the New Orleans Saints in Super Bowl XLIV, cementing his legacy in the city. Williamson is seemingly chasing that same immortality.

His words have set the tone through championship talk and public commitment, and perhaps that is why he has sat through multiple periods of a rebuild. Now, if he looks like himself against the Lakers, it only gives his message more weight.