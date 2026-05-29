Zohran Mamdani Sends Clear Message About Attending Knicks Finals if Donald Trump Shows Up at MSG

After 27 years, New York is hosting the NBA Finals, as the stars will undoubtedly be rolling out at Madison Square Garden. Even Donald Trump, who rose from real estate mogul to President of the United States, has stated his intention to attend the Knicks game. Keeping their political differences in mind, the Mayor of NYC has hinted at what to expect regarding his appearance.

Speaking to TMZ DC, Mamdani said he’s “feeling great” about the Knicks being in the Finals. But for now, he is unsure if he will actually attend Game 3 or 4. “I’m going to be watching the games, I can tell you that much.” The Knicks do not have home-court advantage and will start the series on the road, and can host potential Game 6. While the Mayor remains unsure, he was asked about possibly sitting alongside POTUS, who has shared his intention of visiting the MSG.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the president went to a game, that’s his decision to make. If I go to the game, I’ll be doing so separately.”

While the Mayor remains busy with his schedule, he did previously attend Game 2 against the Cavaliers in the Conference Finals. He kept his attendance off his public schedule, later posting a photo alongside Public Advocate Jumaane Williams inside the Garden with the caption “Knicks forever.” In fact, Mamdani was sitting in the nosebleeds and not courtside with tickets approximately worth $700.

ADVERTISEMENT

He even tweeted in celebration and stated, “.@NYCSanitation I’d like to report a sweep.” To celebrate the 4-0 sweep of the Cavaliers. Whether he attends or not, he will definitely keep an eye on the Finals. The Democratic Mayor seemingly does not want to sit alongside the POTUS, who will clearly have way better seats. Mamdani even remained coy about the status of the MSG fans, whether they will boo or cheer for Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“New Yorkers, we are an unpredictable people. I think I’d make a fool of myself if I wanted to make a prediction.” And that’s why he even avoided questioning the President’s loyalty towards the Knicks.

Donald Trump expresses his Knicks fandom with a connection to James Dolan

On Thursday, the Mayor even did a press conference, and even there he couldn’t evade the Trump question. “If the president comes to watch the Knicks, I’ll leave the president to watch the Knicks as he wants to watch the Knicks. I’m not going to do any analysis of the president’s fandom. I will say that anyone who wants to come and watch the Knicks and pray that Landry keeps making those threes. And we see Captain Clutch out there on the court, I think everybody should be welcome there. I can tell you that it feels like the thing that’s on everybody’s minds across the five boroughs. We’re incredibly excited. We hope to run 1999 back with a different result.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As he evaded the Trump question, it was earlier this week when the POTUS stated his claims of attending the NBA Finals. In fact, Trump had initially planned to attend Game 5 of the conference finals at MSG before the Knicks finished off the Cavaliers in four games. Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, “I think I’ll be going to one of the games,” while discussing the Knicks’ historic Finals run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, he once stated his love and admiration for the Knicks. “Well, I am [still a fan of the Knicks], and I get along with Jim Dolan,” Trump said during an appearance on TalkRadio 77 WABC’s Sid & Friends in the Morning, “I think he’s a really nice guy, and he’s entitled to a good team because he’s suffered a little bit. And boy, some of these players have turned out to be dominant players.”

So the connection with Dolan remains strong, and Trump remains vocal about attending the game as the Knicks have recorded 11 games unbeaten record.