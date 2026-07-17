Draymond Green Reveals the Huge Sacrifice He’d Make if LeBron James Joins the Warriors

Draymond Green has never been subtle when it comes to LeBron James. Whether it’s praising the 4x NBA Champ in interviews, sharing the golf course with him during the offseason, or publicly embracing the idea of teaming up, the Warriors veteran has always made his stance loud and clear. His latest gesture, however, may be the clearest indication yet of how far he’s willing to go to get Bron into the Bay Area.

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It all began with a simple question on Threads.

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One fan, replying to Green’s post, asked, “What number you swapping to? If bron taking 23.” The response was just as brief.

“2+3=5”

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It was a lighthearted reply, but it immediately caught the attention of the NBA world. Draymond Green wasn’t solving a math problem. He hinted that he’d switch to No.5 if LeBron James arrived in San Francisco wearing the No.23 jersey. A number that has become synonymous with a superstar over the last two decades.

For Green, that would mean far more than just a number swap.

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Although he donned No.32 during his decorated high school stint at Saginaw High School, which the program later retired, his basketball identity truly took shape after arriving at Michigan State.

That’s where he switched to No.23, a jersey number he has never taken off since. His high school jersey did have 2 and 3 in it, though.

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14 years, 4 titles, 4 All-Star appearances, DPOY award, and countless playoff battles. Every defining moment of Green’s career has come while wearing that number.

So, changing it now would mean leaving behind nearly two decades of personal history.

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It’s another sign that Draymond Green remains fully invested in convincing LeBron James to join the Warriors. And the public recruitment campaign has hardly been subtle.

DrayMagic has spent much of the summer around James. The two recently shared a round of golf alongside Kevin Hart. While the video clips showed the funny side of the association, they also fueled more speculation about the Warriors’ interest.

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Moreover, Green didn’t just want to sacrifice his jersey number. It extended beyond it.

Earlier this offseason, he declined a $27.7 million player option to create financial flexibility for the Dubs. So that the front office could make space to acquire the superstar.

Meanwhile, LeBron James takes his own time.

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LeBron James’ decision continues to keep the NBA waiting

For all the speculation surrounding James, the biggest announcement of the summer still hasn’t arrived.

Many expected the superstar to provide answers at the Fanatics Fest in New York. LeBron James appeared alongside Tyrese Haliburton during a live recording of the Mind the Game podcast. The setting seemed ideal, and fans packed the venue. Everyone just waited for him to reveal his decision.

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Haliburton even went so far as to bait him. Yet, Bron ended the show without giving a clue.

Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted James’ decision has implications beyond free agency itself. Speaking of the upcoming season’s scheduling issue, he said, “We have to finish up the schedule, and where LeBron plays affects the schedule… It will influence how we set the schedule, opening week and Christmas.”

All LeBron James could say to fans was, “I won’t hold you guys too much longer.” So, it’s only a few days away.

Until that moment arrives, every interaction connected to James will continue attracting attention. Green’s response on Threads may have started as a joke, but it also underscored a larger reality. Whether giving up his jersey number or a part of his salary, Green has gone the distance to make it happen.

If LeBron James chooses Golden State, then it’s a testament to Green’s sacrifice.