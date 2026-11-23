The Los Angeles Lakers‘ 14-3 start has put them among the NBA’s best teams, but recent performances have raised questions about how sustainable that record is. After losing to Utah and narrowly escaping Sacramento, Luka Doncic and the Lakers have shown vulnerabilities that could become more costly against tougher opposition. Their strong record has not always been matched by convincing performances on the floor.

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The loss to Utah was particularly concerning, as the Jazz snapped the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak with a 109-97 victory. Los Angeles struggled to maintain offensive efficiency and failed to recover after Utah took control in the fourth quarter. The Lakers subsequently needed a late effort to get past Sacramento, making their next stretch of games an important test of their consistency. Coby Decker, host of The Fan LA, made a 16-8 prediction on air while talking to Derek Fisher.

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“14-3 is an astonishing start to the year, I just worry it’s going to look like 16-8 in two weeks!” radio host Decker said.

Decker’s concern reflects broader doubts about whether the Lakers’ early success can hold up against tougher competition. He questioned whether the Lakers can sustain their early success as the schedule progresses. The concern comes after two difficult performances against teams that have exposed different weaknesses.

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While speaking to Decker, Fisher expressed his belief that the Lakers will have a fight on their hands against a young Jazz team that just beat them on November 18. He believes that the Jazz will want to come out and prove they can do it again.

“Tonight, against a Jazz team that they lost to. You know, you’re going to have to fight your way and scrap your way through this game as well. Like, that young Jazz team will come in feeling like they are capable of beating you because they just did recently,” Fisher said.

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He added that young teams like the Jazz enjoy winning when “they come to play the Lakers”

Beyond the recent results, the Lakers’ early-season record has also benefited from a relatively favorable schedule. NBA.com’s Week 6 power rankings noted that Los Angeles had played the league’s easiest schedule, with opponents holding a combined winning percentage of .384 at that point. While their 14-3 record puts them near the top of the Western Conference, the upcoming stretch against stronger competition could offer a clearer picture of where they stand. That makes Decker’s warning particularly relevant, as the Lakers will need to prove their early success can translate against tougher opponents.

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The Lakers’ recent struggles go beyond their performances against Utah and Sacramento. Fisher has also pointed out how Los Angeles can become overly cautious after building a substantial lead, a habit that nearly cost them against Phoenix earlier in the season.

“What typically happens is the team with the lead, like the Lakers, start to play to protect the lead as opposed to still playing in a way that got you the lead,” Fisher explained.

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His concern came after the Lakers nearly surrendered a 31-point advantage against the Suns. Phoenix fought its way back into the contest, cutting the deficit to just five points before Los Angeles managed to close out the 131-123 victory. Fisher believes the Lakers need to maintain the same approach that helped them establish those leads instead of becoming passive once they are ahead. That issue could become particularly costly against stronger opponents.

While Luka Doncic gives the Lakers the offensive firepower to compete with almost any team, individual production cannot always compensate for defensive lapses, lost possessions, and a sudden change in momentum.

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The upcoming rematch against Utah offers an immediate opportunity to respond to these concerns. Their 14-3 record remains impressive, but another shaky performance could reinforce Decker’s warning that the Lakers’ early momentum may not last.