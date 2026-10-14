“Who the Hell Does He Think He Is?”: Stephen A. Smith Blasts James Dolan for Deflating Knicks’ First Title Celebration in 53 Years

Stephen A. Smith was just five years old the last time the New York Knicks won an NBA championship. That’s why the ESPN broadcaster made a promise not to say a negative word about his favorite team. But that promise didn’t last long, especially after James Dolan’s directive to put contract extension talks on hold.

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Over the past week, Smith has taken aim at Dolan’s handling of the situation, arguing that the people who helped bring a championship back to New York deserve better. His latest comments show that even a long-awaited title won’t stop him from speaking his mind.

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“I’m pretty p—– off because we are a week away from the season opener,” he said in a passionate rant on his Stephen A. Smith Show. “The NBA season jumpstarts for the 2026-2027 NBA season. There will be a ring ceremony inside of Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, O.G. Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges will be receiving championship rings. It’s going to be the first time in 53 years that the New York Knicks will be crowned champions. And we were looking forward to this season.

“Particularly with the season opener being against LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers. Leave it to James Dolan to deflate the whole situation by cutting off contract talks with Karl Anthony Towns and swearing up and down that they’re going to focus on the season. Who the hell does he think he is?”

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The Knicks are days away from opening the 2026-27 NBA season at Madison Square Garden. They are expected to receive their championship rings as New York celebrates its first title in 53 years. Yet, instead of focusing on the occasion, fans are now worrying about the team’s future. Because Dolan’s commitment to staying below the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron has sparked fresh questions about whether the organization can keep its championship core together.

Smith has criticized Dolan before. He previously questioned why Knicks president Leon Rose had not received a contract extension, raising concerns about how the organization rewards the people responsible for building its championship roster.

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“Why haven’t you taken care of Leon Rose? Why haven’t you taken care of William Wesley? Smith had said a few days ago. “Their contracts should be ripped up, and they should automatically both be given hefty extensions along with everybody else in that damn organization because James Dolan was worth nothing in the basketball community until those dudes came along.”

After finally assembling a championship team, the Knicks should be enjoying their success. Instead, the franchise faces questions about whether it can afford to keep its core together.

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Karl-Anthony Towns is at the center of the controversy. The All-Star big man played a key role in New York’s championship run and remains an important part of its plans. He is eligible for a four-year extension worth around $276 million. However, reports have indicated that the Knicks offered a deal worth around $200 million, creating a substantial gap between the two sides.

That’s why he was unhappy when the news came out about the organization’s decision to suspend negotiations.

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“It was news to me,” he said, describing himself as “very disappointed, to say the least.” Towns has expressed a desire to remain in New York, but the financial differences remain unresolved. He is scheduled to earn approximately $57 million this season and holds a player option worth about $61.1 million for 2027-28.

KAT isn’t the only player facing uncertainty. Josh Hart and Miles McBride are also eligible for extensions, leaving the Knicks with several important decisions to make.

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Hart has become a fan favorite through his energy, rebounding, and willingness to do the little things that help a team win. His commitment to New York is evident, but the pause in negotiations leaves his long-term financial future unresolved.

McBride faces a similar situation. The guard has developed into a valuable rotation player, giving the Knicks another reason to consider his future as they navigate their financial restrictions.

So Smith’s criticism is straightforward. winning a championship should strengthen a franchise’s momentum, not create fresh tension between ownership and its players.