$40M NBA Star Pushes Back on Odell Beckham Jr.’s Claim That $100M Is Not Enough: “I’m Cool Staying in a Holiday Inn”

Some athletes believe that making a million is not nearly enough, as luxury homes, private jets, expensive restaurants, and taxes quickly create a sizeable hole in their income. But one former NBA champion believes he could walk away from it all without a problem.

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Despite being set to make around $40 million next season, Michael Porter Jr. says he could easily return to living on just a few thousand dollars a month. His comments came while discussing Odell Beckham Jr.’s claim that it can be difficult to feel wealthy even after making $100 million. But the Brooklyn Nets star does not see it that way.

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“I’ve never played the game of basketball for money,” Porter Jr. said on his podcast Curious Mike. Then the guest of the episode, WNBA veteran Lexie Brown, highlighted the comments from star wide receiver OBJ about any five-year, $100 million contract being nearly not enough.

In reply, Michael Porter Jr. said, “That’s my point. Some people get so accustomed to a certain lifestyle, it’s their norm now that they can’t imagine going back to how they grew up, or not spending all this money, or not flying private, or not doing this. I feel like I’m one of those dudes who’s very okay with living a very luxurious lifestyle, but I’m also okay going back.

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“I’m cool staying at the Four Seasons. I’m cool staying in a Marriott or a Holiday Inn. Some dudes aren’t like that. Some dudes get so accustomed to a certain lifestyle that they can’t imagine going back. I actually have a goal, post career, that I want to live as a minimalist for a whole year and spend very little money, not live in a big crib, and not eat at the bougie restaurants.”

Recently, even Kyle Kuzma stated his issues with athletes who would burn through millions and complain about the system.

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“Ngl it’s exhausting hearing athletes break down how their millions “aren’t really millions” after taxes and fees. 40M after taxes is still 40M. The real issue isn’t the system, it’s lifestyle creep. Nobody told you to live like a king, buy 5 cars, or move with a 10‑person entourage. Modest is allowed,” Kuzma tweeted.

Now, Michael Porter Jr. holds similar views despite his mega contract and total earnings of $153 million. He is entering the final season of his five-year, $179.3 million contract in 2026-27; the Nets star will earn $40.8 million.

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Porter is eligible to sign an extension worth four years and $234 million, but reports suggest that he won’t be offered the max contract in Brooklyn. It seems the former Nuggets star is fine with it, as his goals are to spend wisely.

His upbringing helps explain that mentality. He grew up in a family of 10. His father earned about $30,000 a year, while his mother homeschooled the children. The family had to be careful with money, but he has described his childhood as one where they still made things work.