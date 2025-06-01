Carmelo Anthony Is Feeling All The Love From Deion Sanders & LeBron James After Hitting Milestone With Son Kiyan

Let’s be honest — if you told someone in 2003 that Carmelo Anthony would eventually be celebrating a major life milestone in matching fits with his teenage son while LeBron James drops a like and Deion Sanders blesses the moment with an “Amen,” they’d think you were pitching a spin-off of The Game. And yet, here we are—Melo is a Hall of Fame inductee, a proud dad, and the internet can’t stop swooning over this Anthony family moment.

Carmelo Anthony didn’t drop 62 points at MSG this time—but his heart might’ve been even fuller after watching his son Kiyan graduate high school. And let’s not brush past that like it’s just another walk across a stage. This was a power move-level parenting ‘W’. From teaching young Kiyan how to break down pick-and-roll coverages as a toddler, to mentoring him through NIL deals as a high schooler, Melo has been running the triangle offense of fatherhood with Phil Jackson-like poise.

Carmelo shared a heartfelt Instagram post with a picture of him and Kiyan suited up like it was Draft Day 2.0: “High school graduation…what an accomplishment! This world has so much in store for you. Proud of you always @kiyananthony 🙏🏾” Simple. Classy. Emotional. And within minutes, boom! LeBron James smashes the like button faster than he chased down Andre Iguodala in Game 7. And Deion Sanders? Man hit the comments with a short but spiritually loaded “Amen.”

That one word hit harder than a Draymond Green screen. Because remember, Carmelo’s journey to this moment didn’t come easy.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Baltimore after losing his father at just two years old, he grew up surrounded by living examples of grit, resilience, and a whole lotta heart. His mom Mary worked multiple jobs to keep things afloat, and his siblings – especially Michelle – helped shape the man we know today. And speaking of shaping lives, Kiyan’s got the full blueprint to success.

Not only is he committed to Syracuse (yep, just like his pops who led them to an NCAA title in 2003), but he’s already making moves with an NIL deal and a clear plan to build his own legacy. And La La? She might’ve filed for divorce in 2021, but when it comes to supporting Kiyan, she’s still riding shotgun like it’s 2010 and La La’s Full Court Wedding is still on VH1. Family stays family—especially when the squad is this elite.

LeBron and Anthony: From Banana Boat to Brotherhood

Now, let’s talk about LeBron. We all know Bron and Melo go way back—Oak Hill vs. St. Vincent-St. Mary, Team USA, Banana Boat Crew, and finally teaming up at the Lakers in 2021, like the NBA was fulfilling a Twitter fanfic prophecy. LeBron didn’t just “like” that post to be nice. That was brotherhood on display. The kind that formed during Olympic medal runs and never wavered. He’s watched Kiyan grow up courtside, and now he’s watching him take flight—probably even thinking, “Man, we really getting old, huh?”

And Deion? Don’t sleep on Coach Prime’s connection here. He’s not just dropping Instagram blessings randomly. Melo and Deion have bonded over raising elite athlete sons in the public eye. It’s like the Cool Dads Club but with Hall of Fame plaques. Deion’s got Shedeur running plays in Boulder, Melo’s got Kiyan lighting it up in Long Island, and both are proving that fatherhood isn’t just about the name on the back of the jersey.

via Imago Carmelo Anthony smiles as he talks to the media after being introduced as a member of the Naismith Class of 2025 in San Antonio, Texas Saturday April 5, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SAT20250405102 AARONxJOSEFCZYK

Also, fun fact: both of them have roots in Colorado. Melo’s early days with the Nuggets. Prime’s current run with Colorado football. The Rocky Mountain bromance is real. Kiyan isn’t just Melo’s son — he’s a full-on hoop blueprint. Shooting guard with a smooth stroke. Confident, poised, and aware of the business side thanks to his dad’s mentorship. If he inherits even half of Melo’s jab step, defenders better start stretching now.

And don’t get it twisted — Kiyan’s not just riding coattails. He’s got that fire. That “I’m gonna earn it” mindset. When he committed to Syracuse, it wasn’t to follow a path — it was to carve a new one. And knowing Melo, he’s probably already got 10 folders of scouting reports ready to go.

This wasn’t just another celeb graduation post. It blew up with over 105,000 likes and 500+ comments — and that’s without a single sponsored sneaker in the frame. Carmelo Anthony has done it all—10-time All-Star, scoring champ, Olympic legend, NBA 75. And consistent at the top of his glittering resume has been the role of the proud dad. In a world where social media is often noise, this moment cut through like a LeBron tomahawk dunk in transition.

So here’s to more shared milestones, father-son buckets, and generational greatness. Because real ones don’t just raise stats. They raise legacies.