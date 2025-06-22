Draymond Green Humbled by NFL Star and His Billionaire Partner After Visible Tyreek Hill Dispute

There are nights when Draymond Green talks trash and backs it up, and then there are nights when even Draymond’s swagger takes a friendly L. This weekend at Fanatics Fest NYC, the Warriors’ emotional leader found himself on the receiving end of a light roast—and this time, it came courtesy of billionaire Michael Rubin and NFL speed demon Tyreek Hill. And yes, there’s video. Kind of.

If you’re wondering how the man who once talked Kevin Durant into joining the Warriors ended up getting “sauce pong’d” into submission, let’s take it from the top.

Michael Rubin—Fanatics CEO, part-time power broker, full-time flex artist—posted a victory lap on Instagram with the caption: “@money23green @toddgraves, you guys got your a—- kicked by me and @cee2x___ in sauce pong. It was an absolute pleasure 🏆🏆🏆”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) Expand Post

AD

Translation? Draymond Green and Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves, got dunked on in a glorified drinking game by Rubin and Ceedee Lamb. And judging by the emojis and the back-to-back trophy flexes, this wasn’t just a friendly “oops we won”—this was a ceremonial burial. Rubin further took it to his story to show Draymond, Tyreek Hill, and Rubin in what appears to be a verbal skirmish—animated arms, laughing, and enough movement to get you thinking somebody just got called out for talking during a backswing.

The audio’s so low it might as well be a mime skit, but fans are convinced it was playful back-and-forth. Think more “locker room banter” and less “Draymond vs. Jordan Poole, part two.” Either way, Rubin looked like he was loving every second of it, which, given his knack for turning celebrity tension into viral gold, is right on brand.

And Draymond? The four-time NBA champ reposted it on his story with the caption: “Mike you set me up today 😂😂😂😂😂😂” Six laugh emojis. That’s peak “I took this L but I’m laughing through the pain” energy.

Draymond Green: From NBA Enforcer to Multi-Sport Trash Talker

This wasn’t just a night of games and giggles for Draymond Green. The man was everywhere at Fanatics Fest. Between hyping up fans at live panels, talking football with Jordan Schultz, and barking at folks during the $2 million Fanatics Games, Draymond was in full Draymond mode: loud, passionate, charismatic, and ready to square up with anyone not named David Stern.

From around-the-world shooting to close-to-pin golf, Green was competing like the fate of Golden State’s dynasty depended on it. Which, let’s be honest, might still be the case.

Fanatics Fest brought together 50 athletes and 50 fans for the “Pros vs. Joes” style games, and Draymond didn’t hold back. This is a man who once chest-bumped Paul Pierce into an existential crisis. You think a casual QB toss is going to tame him?

And while Draymond was dealing with a sauce pong beatdown, the vibe elsewhere at Fanatics Fest was nothing short of historic.

JAY-Z’s iconic 40/40 Club made a slick comeback in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook, turning the Javits Center into a celebrity sanctuary. Think chandeliers, framed jerseys, exclusive cocktails, and so much star power that it felt like the 2012 NBA All-Star game had wandered into a fashion week afterparty.

via Imago Mar 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues a call against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Draymond Green was in the mix with names like LeBron James (Him casually dropping retirement plans), Odell Beckham Jr., Ciara, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and even Tom Brady. That’s not a guest list—it’s a starting five for a league made entirely of cultural icons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rubin’s no rookie when it comes to hosting epic crossover events, but his ongoing bromance with Draymond Green adds a fresh layer to the Fanatics empire. The Warriors forward isn’t just an NBA figure—he’s become a hybrid ambassador for sports culture. Put him in a room with NFL stars, wrestling personalities, and Olympic hopefuls, and he’ll still be the loudest guy there.

And even if he’s losing at sauce pong or getting playfully clowned by Tyreek Hill, Draymond Green somehow stays in the spotlight like it’s Game 7 every time.

Let’s call it what it was: Draymond Green showed up, talked his talk, took a playful L, and still owned the room. He didn’t walk out with a trophy, but he definitely walked out with content gold—and probably a text from Steph asking what “sauce pong” even is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At 34 years old, Draymond may be slowing down on the court just a hair (emphasis on may), but when it comes to being the life of the sports entertainment party? The man’s still running full-court press.

Let’s just hope next year he brings his sauce pong A-game. Because something tells us Tyreek Hill isn’t letting this one go.