“Football Is Back”: LeBron James Makes Major NFL Announcement Despite Backlash Over Partnership With $9B Company

Fresh off his move to Philadelphia, LeBron James has already made his presence felt off the court. Ahead of NFL kickoff, he officially teamed up with Polymarket for his latest endorsement, joining a wave of celebrity partners to make his Week 1 game picks in a very public fashion- and it’s stirred up quite the conversation across both the sports and finance worlds. Not because of the picks themselves, though. It’s the partnership that’s raising eyebrows. LeBron and his fellow celebrity endorsers throwing their weight behind the $9 billion prediction-market giant hasn’t exactly sat well with sports purists.

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In Polymarket’s latest post, James shifted his attention away from basketball for the offseason and put out his official predictions for the opening weekend of NFL games, all while nudging fans to take advantage of the platform’s promotional offers.

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“Y’all know what time it is. Football is back, so are my weekly picks,” James said in a video released on social media channels. “If you’re trying to get in on week one, Polymarket is giving you a bonus on your first trade. We got New England and Seattle. Something about the 12th man in Seattle, so I got them being victorious.”

LeBron James continued his picks across the NFL slate, pointing toward international and rivalry matchups.



“Boom, then we move on out of the country, headed to Australia, where San Francisco meets up with Los Angeles. That’s gonna be fun to watch, so you know, give me Los Angeles coming out victorious in that one. We got Denver headed to KC, headed to Arrowhead. Now we know this is going to be a big time matchup. Give me Denver coming out victorious headed to Arrowhead. That’s what I got for y’all. So those are my week one picks.”

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The announcement is part of a broader, star-studded marketing rollout for Polymarket, which has rapidly climbed to an estimated valuation of $8-$9 billion following a $2 billion commitment from Intercontinental Exchange in 2025.



A full promotional campaign features James alongside an array of sports figures and pop culture personalities, including his former teammate Rajon Rondo, as well as former NFL stars Eli Manning and Richard Sherman, MLB legend Derek Jeter, college football icon Reggie Bush, WNBA legend Sue Bird, and actors Spike Lee, John Leguizamo, Craig Robinson, and Alexandra Daddario.

Because NBA collective bargaining rules prohibit active players from promoting gambling or prediction markets tied to basketball games, props, or individual awards, James’ campaign is strictly limited to non-NBA events, making NFL and football the primary vehicles for his endorsement.

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Despite the commercial scale of the campaign, James, Eli Manning, and other celebrities’ alignment with the platform has met intense public and industry backlash.



Critics were quick to point out the irony of James endorsing a prediction market, given that just weeks prior, traders on Polymarket placed over $273 million in wagers speculating on his own free-agency destination before he signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Prominent sports media figures and fans expressed immediate concern over the partnership.



“It’s really sad this stuff is being promoted like this,” noted NBA insider Brett Siegel on X shortly after James teased the partnership.

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Fans online similarly questioned the necessity of the deal for an athlete whose net worth exceeds $1.4 billion, raising concerns over the impact on his professional legacy and the broader integrity of sports.

The endorsement also highlights a stark shift in James’ past public stance on sports wagering. In 2023, James expressed skepticism regarding how the legalization of sports betting affected fan engagement.

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“It’s kind of taken some of the integrity out of the game because people are kind of really only caring about the betting,” James remarked at the time, noting that fan conversations had increasingly shifted toward parlays and financial outcomes over the game itself.

The backlash isn’t limited to Bron’s change in stance. Fans and analysts are still grappling with the grey area in which prediction market platforms operate. It doesn’t help that Polymarket and its rival, Kalshi, are in court battles over the legalities of safe sports betting.

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As the legal consensus remains divided, fans are dismayed that celebrities like LeBron would attach their reputation to such a risky market. Regardless of the scrutiny and conflict, LeBron James and his fellow Polymarket endorsers’ priority remains getting a slice of this massively booming sports market.