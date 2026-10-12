“Shut the Hell Up”: Ex-NFL Star Rips Stephen A. Smith’s ‘Junk Food Journalism’ After False Claim on Iman Shumpert’s Divorce

Stephen A. Smith is facing fresh criticism after admitting he spread misinformation about Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor’s divorce. This was his second apology in one week. But the apology has led a former NFL running back to question the ESPN personality’s credibility.

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Marcus “Doc” Holliday delivered a blunt message. He argued that the veteran sportscaster had repeated claims without doing the necessary research, accusing Smith of abandoning the standards of professional journalism.

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“Stephen A. look, man, you just shut the hell up sometimes, bro,” Holliday said in a reply video on X. “Or at least do your research. Let me tell you how some of the old school way of disseminating news used to be. They used to give you a tip, and you try to verify it from at least two or three people before you report on it.”

The reported misinformation spread pertained to the divorce settlement and the figures that both parties were left with by the end of the settlement.

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“If somebody posts something with somebody, he just say something, whether it’s right or wrong,” he continued. “…he used to be a professional journalist at one time, a very successful professional journalist. But he’s no longer a professional journalist. He’s a professional gossiper and a professional clickbaiter and a professional ‘I want attention at all costs.’ It don’t matter. But I’m just saying, man, be quiet…”

The backlash stems from Stephen A. Smith’s comments about the financial outcome of Taylor and Shumpert’s divorce. He repeated claims that Taylor received more than $25 million in cash, along with properties and luxury vehicles, while the NBA champion was left with just $2 million and nowhere to live.

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However, the claims surrounding the divorce drew pushback from Taylor. The singer-songwriter challenged the narrative about how the former couple divided their assets.

“I know this for a fact because I personally spoke to Teyana Taylor, who verified herself that the information circulating out there is patently false,” Smith said.

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He acknowledged his mistake and apologized to Taylor and Shumpert.

The admission raised questions about why Smith repeated the details without confirming the specifics. That’s why Doc’s criticism was particularly sharp because Stephen A. built his career as a journalist before becoming one of sports television’s most recognizable personalities.

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Holliday is not the only familiar face to criticize Smith following his public apologies. Former ESPN colleague Jalen Rose also took a swipe at the broadcaster.

“Been doing a lot of tap dancing, I mean apologizing,” wrote Rose on X.

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Holliday’s criticism also centers on how Smith responded to two separate controversies involving the NABJ and Donald Trump. After the organization gave him its 2026 “Thumbs Down” award for his commentary about prominent Black women, the ESPN host called the decision a “personal hit job.” He also issued a warning: “You had your turn, now mine is coming.”

In June, Trump called Smith a “low IQ individual” and “dumb as a rock.” Smith responded on First Take, saying he would put his IQ up against the president’s and challenging him to a debate. Holliday believes Smith showed less intensity in his response to Trump than he did toward the NABJ.

“But I do know he didn’t have that same energy when Donald Trump basically called him low IQ and don’t know much,” Holliday said. “That’s the route he chose to take. That’s the hill he chooses to stand on.”

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Ultimately, Holliday’s comments add another layer to the growing scrutiny around Stephen A. Smith. Whether the ESPN broadcaster addresses the former NFL star’s challenge remains to be seen. But the debate over his consistency is unlikely to fade anytime soon.