“Owe That Man an Apology”: Draymond Green Demands Justice for Nico Harrison After Luka Doncic Fallout

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t have to wait for a year to see the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade. They were neck-deep in trouble from the beginning of the 2025-26 season. And this turned out to be a good enough reason for Patrick Dumont to finally fire Nico Harrison. Fans and analysts had fueled much of the demand. However, Draymond Green feels that the banished GM deserves an apology. But why?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When Harrison explained trading Doncic, the media mocked him and called him crazy. Now, those same voices repeat the exact arguments Nico made. Green finds it hypocritical and unfair, especially since the criticism contributed to Harrison losing his job without any apology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the media is talking about the same things the ex-Mavericks GM told about Luka Doncic. Defense, injury troubles, and conditioning; everything is oddly matching with Harrison’s reasoning.

Therefore, Draymond Green further added, “If you all are going to keep saying the same thing, do not keep saying it without giving Nico Harrison an apology because you all changed this man’s livelihood…But if everybody else is going to say the same thing Nico said, you all owe that man an apology.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manger Nico Harrison look on during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Warriors veteran doubled down on his podcast, “I have not seen one person come out and say, ‘Hey, Nico, I am sorry for the things I said about you when you made that move because I just said the same thing out of my mouth.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Moreover, this isn’t about Luka Doncic. It is about the media’s hypocrisy toward Nico Harrison. He pointed out that analysts called Nico an idiot and demanded he be fired. Now, those same voices repeat his reasoning. Yet none admit he may have been right or apologize. “We live in a world where the media is allowed to go crazy and try to hold everybody accountable, and they have zero.”

Back in February 2025, when Harrison traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, it wasn’t a one-day plan. The GM observed many things and decided that they needed a change. “Defense wins championships,” he had said then. And well, it’s safe to say, he seemingly wasn’t completely incorrect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Luka Doncic proving Nico Harrison correct?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ defensive woes this season trace back to one star whose impact has sparked growing scrutiny: Luka Doncic. According to ESPN’s January 2026 report, opponents blow by Doncic on 41% of their drives against him, giving him the fourth-worst mark among eligible players. When he contests shots, rivals still thrive, as he sits 109th in the league in effective field goal percentage allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, injury management and conditioning are two factors in which the Slovenian superstar is defying Harrison’s claims. Doncic has dealt with several minor injuries with the Lakers in 2025-26, yet none signaled a major setback. In October 2025, he sprained his left finger and suffered a lower leg contusion, missing around 3 games before a one-week reevaluation.

Then, in December 2025, a left leg contusion forced him out after halftime against the Clippers with 12 points. In February 2026, he exited against the 76ers after 16 minutes and 10 points due to left hamstring tightness. An MRI followed, and he missed 2-3 games before the All-Star weekend. Moreover, on February 24, 2026, an eye injury against the Magic caused a brief scare, yet he returned quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) looks over in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

However, conditioning concerns that once followed him in Dallas have not resurfaced in LA. No reports mention diet, weight, or fitness issues, unlike past frustrations over his high 260s weight and recurring calf strains. Instead, Doncic has averaged 32+ PPG across 40+ games, reinforcing elite durability.

Sometimes the loudest boos age the worst. Nico Harrison was mocked, pushed out, and painted as reckless. Yet now, the same debates circle back with eerie familiarity with Luka Doncic. Yes, the story feels layered. Perhaps it is less about a trade and more about accountability finally catching up.