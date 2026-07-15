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Jalen Brunson, Trae Young in Disbelief as Lionel Messi’s Argentina Beat England to Reach FIFA World Cup Final

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Ubong Richard

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Jul 15, 2026 | 6:35 PM EDT

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Jalen Brunson, Trae Young in Disbelief as Lionel Messi’s Argentina Beat England to Reach FIFA World Cup Final

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Ubong Richard

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Jul 15, 2026 | 6:35 PM EDT

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Four years after Lionel Messi lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, many wondered whether the Argentine icon had one more magical run left on soccer’s biggest stage. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old answered that question. Messi led an unforgettable comeback, as Argentina stunned England 2-1 to book a second straight World Cup final, leaving NBA stars Jalen Brunson and Trae Young among those reacting in disbelief to the dramatic finish.

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Jalen Brunson, who himself led the New York Knicks to a first title in 53 years, took to X to praise Argentina to his over 312k followers.

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“Argentina is unreal,” Brunson tweeted.

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young also responded to the performance, tweeting, “Messi with the RIGHT! This game is (fire).” Referencing Thanos of Avengers – Infinity War, Brunson’s teammate Josh Hart tweeted, “Messi is inevitable.”

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The game also had new Miami Heat player Giannis Antetokounmpo in the crowd. Antetokounmpo, a well-known soccer fan, sealed a move to Miami from the Milwaukee Bucks, ending his 13-year stay with the organization.

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Argentina booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after coming from behind to beat England 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal in Atlanta. Lionel Messi once again proved decisive, setting up the winning goal deep into stoppage time as the defending champions kept alive their bid to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend a World Cup title.

The first half was tense, physical, and goalless. Both teams created chances, but neither could break through before halftime. England defended aggressively, while Messi and Argentina enjoyed more possession without finding a way past Everton stopper Jordan Pickford. The opening 45 minutes featured 19 fouls and two yellow cards, showing the intensity of one of football’s greatest rivalries.

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England struck first early in the second half when Barcelona new signing and former Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon scored his first-ever World Cup goal to put Thomas Tuchel’s side 1-0 ahead. Pickford then produced several important saves as England looked set to reach the final.

However, Argentina kept pushing and finally found an equalizer in the 85th minute through Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, who finished after sustained pressure around England’s penalty area. The goal swung the game entirely in Argentina’s favor. Inter Miami star Lionel Messi then produced another moment of brilliance, as he slipped a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Lautaro Martínez, who headed home the winner to complete Argentina’s stunning comeback and send La Albiceleste into another World Cup final.

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Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. England, meanwhile, will play Kylian Mbappe and France in the third-place playoff on July 18.

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Ubong Richard

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Ubong Archibong is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over two years of experience in basketball coverage. Having previously worked with Sportskeeda and FirstSportz, he has developed a strong foundation in delivering timely and engaging content around the league. His coverage focuses on game analysis, player performances, and evolving narratives across the National Basketball Association. Blending statistical insight with storytelling, Ubong aims to go beyond the immediate headline by placing performances and moments within a broader context, helping readers better understand the dynamics shaping the game. His work prioritizes clarity, accessibility, and a fan-first approach that connects audiences to both the action and the personalities behind it. Before joining EssentiallySports, Ubong covered the NBA and WNBA across multiple platforms, building experience in fast-paced reporting and deadline-driven publishing. His background in content writing has strengthened his ability to balance speed with accuracy, ensuring consistent and reliable coverage for a global audience.

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