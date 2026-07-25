Stephen Curry Remains Silent After Fans Break LeBron James’ 76ers Decision to Warriors Star

After 24 days of speculation, LeBron James finally made it official: he’s heading to the Philadelphia 76ers. Along the way, the Heat, Cavaliers, and even the Warriors all made their pitches to land the 22-time All-Star. None of it worked, including Stephen Curry’s public push for a reunion, which the Warriors star had nothing to say about once the news actually broke.

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James laid out his reasoning in a statement, saying he believes he can help turn Philadelphia into a title contender and that he’s excited to energize a new fan base for what he’s calling one last run. The timing put Curry in an awkward spot: he was at Moses Moody’s Motivate One Foundation Golf Tournament in Little Rock on Friday when the announcement landed.

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A video surfaced on social media in which a fan shouted, “Yo, Curry, LeBron just signed for the Sixers.”

Curry didn’t react- he was busy loading his clubs into his golf cart. The fan tried again, asking directly what he thought about it. Curry glanced at his phone, said nothing, and drove off to continue his round.

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From a very public plea to total silence, that’s the shift LeBron’s decision produced in Steph Curry.

Earlier this month, speaking after the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Stephen Curry laid out points why Golden State was the best fit.

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“The pitch is we want to play good basketball and be around people that know how to play the game,” Curry said, adding that the Warriors hoped to “raise our floor on our competitiveness this year.”

In fact, he would double down on his approach on Good Morning America, “The Bay, we know how to win, beautiful weather, great golf… I think that he would enjoy just the idea of what it means to finish your career the right way.”

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Never in his career has Stephen Curry been vocal about needing a teammate or pitching in for recruitment. He always had a hands-off approach, but since the championship window is shrinking, the plea was the right part.

In fact, even Draymond Green did his best in multiple ways. First, he opted out of his nearly $28 million player option for the 2026-27 season to become an unrestricted free agent.

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It was done to provide more cap space for the Warriors to make moves to get LeBron James. Over the years, Green and James have gotten close and do spend some time together in the offseason.

Both being Klutch Sports clients and represented by Rich Paul is another factor. They had a golf outing in Puerto Rico, where the pitch was delivered.

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“And so there’s that. Of course, I did that. And of course, the pitch was crazy. I think I’m pretty decent at it.”

But all of these efforts were not fruitful, as LeBron James ultimately agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers. And the statement from Bron made it clear that the Warriors were not nearly as close to title contention as the Sixers.