Stephen Curry’s Sneaker Free Agency Gains Star Power With Roger Federer’s Support

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been setting the sneaker game on fire this season. After his split from Under Armour last year, the guard has been seen in shoes from across the landscape, including Nike, Li-Ning, and Adidas, among others, as he continues his ‘sneaker free agency’. Now, his latest move brings attention to yet another world.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tonight, before the Warriors’ game against the Toronto Raptors, Curry was seen wearing Roger Federer’s signature ‘On THE ROGER Pro Fire’ tennis shoes while warming up, a striking pair for a basketball pro. With the move, Curry has become the first NBA player to wear On footwear on the court. Given where Curry stands, the moment might foreshadow his future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federer has been a vocal supporter of Curry’s for a while, praising not just his game, but the influence and mentality he has cultivated beyond basketball. The respect goes both ways, with the two sharing multiple moments in the spotlight.

In September, when the Laver Cup was hosted in Chase Center, the Warriors’ home arena, Curry joined Federer at the coin toss ahead of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. Federer and Curry even exchanged gifts, giving a tennis racquet and a bottle of bourbon, each with a special message for the other.

This wasn’t even the first time the two linked up publicly. Back in 2024, Curry surprised Federer during a promotional appearance the 20-time Grand Slam winner made on the ‘Today’ show for his ‘Federer’ Coffee Table Book. The two exchanged pleasantries on camera, with Federer congratulating the Warriors star on winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympics that summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly, the relationship has history, but a look at Federer’s business life might show a path for Curry after his split with Under Armour.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Federer Already Showed the Blueprint for Stephen Curry’s Sneaker Future

Back in 2018, Roger Federer made the stunning move of ending a 24-year partnership with Nike after the company reportedly declined to renew his deal, a move that meant leaving behind his iconic ‘RF’ logo, but the risk came with freedom.

Imago Tennis: Laver Cup Sep 20, 2025 San Francisco, CA, USA Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry greets Roger Federer before the coin toss at the Laver Cup at Chase Center. San Francisco Chase Center CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxGonzalesx 20250920_tbs_qb5_410

Federer ended up signing a 10-year, $300 million deal with Uniqlo, which likely paid more than his Nike deal, but the real decision came afterward. Because Uniqlo wasn’t involved in selling shoes, Federer acquired an equity stake in running-shoe company On, the same shoe that Stephen Curry wore today. On later went public on the New York Stock Exchange, turning Federer’s initial $50 million investment into $500 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is what makes Curry’s experimentation with the sneakers over this summer so intriguing. He’s navigating a rare moment of leverage, especially considering he still holds ownership over his Curry Brand. Federer has proven that an independent gamble on oneself can work in this space, and given their relationship, it’s clear that Curry knows the blueprint as well.

Sneaker free agency is risky, especially because it involves walking away from established giants who can guarantee a safety net. However, when paired with the right moves, it can also redefine an athlete’s legacy long after the game stops.