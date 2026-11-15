“That’s a Shame”: NBA Bad Boy Draymond Green Reacts to Ciryl Gane’s Controversial Win Over Josh Hokit at UFC 334

Ciryl Gane left Madison Square Garden with his UFC heavyweight championship intact. But his unanimous decision victory over Josh Hokit at UFC 334 has hardly ended the debate. The five-round contest delivered plenty of action, momentum swings, and controversy, with several observers questioning whether the judges got the result right. Among those reportedly unimpressed with the verdict was NBA veteran Draymond Green.

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The Golden State Warriors star reacted on Threads, writing, “No chance Josh Hokit didn’t win that fight. That’s a shame! Wow! Ciryl may have won round 5.”

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Green’s reaction added another familiar sporting voice to the conversation surrounding one of the night’s most closely contested fights.

While his comments reflect a clear preference for Hokit, the official result went the other way. All three judges awarded Gane a 48-47 victory. Draymond Green’s reaction is particularly interesting given his reputation in the NBA. The four-time champion has developed a reputation for playing an intensely physical game and regularly finding himself involved in heated exchanges.

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His 2026-27 campaign has already included two notable incidents. On Nov. 2, Draymond Green was ejected against the Phoenix Suns after receiving two technical fouls following an altercation involving Khaman Maluach and Dillon Brooks.

On Nov. 13, he received his first flagrant foul of the season after shoving San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama during a game at Frost Bank Center. Those incidents are only the latest additions to a lengthy history.

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During the 2023 NBA playoffs, Green was suspended for Game 3 against Sacramento after stomping on Domantas Sabonis. A year earlier, he also faced widespread criticism after punching Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during a team practice.

On Saturday, although Hokit enjoyed considerable success early, Gane gradually began finding ways to counter the challenger’s pressure. That late improvement proved decisive on the scorecards. The debate extended beyond Draymond Green’s reported reaction. Several prominent combat sports personalities also had their own interpretations of the contest.

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Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alex Pereira was reportedly particularly unhappy with the decision, suggesting that Hokit had done enough to deserve the victory despite his personal preference for Gane. Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, meanwhile, reportedly scored the contest 3-2 in Gane’s favor.

He nevertheless acknowledged how difficult Hokit made the fight, describing the pressure as enough to have Gane “absolutely hating life” before Gane regained control.

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“You’ve got to give credit to Gane for being able to get his composure back and be like, ‘Alright, I accept that this is the type of fight it needs to be, and I’m gonna just try and do my best while that happens.’ And I believe that’s what won him the fight.”

In a series of posts on X, Skip Bayless argued that Hokit won the opening three rounds. “Gane took over the fight in the final round though Hokit landed late. BUT HOKIT WAS THE AGGRESSOR IN THE FIRST THREE ROUNDS AND I WANT TO SEE THE JUDGES REWARD HIM WITH THE UPSET WIN.”

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The veteran sports commentator was also disappointed about the result. “Hokit lost on all 3 judges cards 48-47. I’m not outraged just disappointed.”

Hokit arrived at UFC 334 with an undefeated professional record and an opportunity to make a major statement against an established champion. The American challenger brought relentless forward pressure, combining powerful punches with takedown attempts. He managed to put Gane on the canvas and used his physicality to make the champion work throughout the contest.

One particularly concerning moment came early in the opening round when Gane caught Hokit in the left eye with his fingers. Hokit complained about the contact, but the referee allowed the contest to continue without an extended stoppage.

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The incident inevitably attracted attention given Gane’s previous eye-poke controversy against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 in Oct. 2025, and the resulting no-contest. This time, however, Gane went home with the win.