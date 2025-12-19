Is Connecticut Sun Relocating to Houston? Latest Update on WNBA Franchise After Rockets Interest

Is Houston finally “up next” as WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert predicted? It is starting to seem like it. The Connecticut Sun, managed by the Mohegan tribe have been looking for investment options for a few months. It’s been an unsteady process, but the Houston Rockets seem to have made some progress.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Rockets have had “positive” talks about possibly buying the franchise. This wouldn’t be their first attempt. If it does happen, the Sun will relocate to Houston, putting a WNBA team in the city for the first time since 2008. It seems likely to happen as well.

The Rockets ownership, Tilman Fertitta have notably submitted an improved offer to Mohegan in their quest to get the Sun to Houston. However, there’s no confirmation about the sale process yet. Both sides have held formal discussions about the possibility, but have yet to make anything official.

“The source said that while a formal offer has been discussed, the parties have not signed an exclusivity agreement and there has not been a decision on the future of the franchise,” ESPN wrote.

Initially, the Connecticut Sun attempted to sell a minority stake in their franchise. Once a complete sale was on the table, the Houston Rockets made an offer of $250 million, which wasn’t accepted. After months of futile discussions, there seems to be a possibility of the WNBA returning to Houston. The Comets won the first four league championships and are home to some WNBA icons.

Boston continues to wait for a WNBA franchise

The Connecticut Sun relocating to Houston would please Engelbert. As the league continues its expansion, she named Houston among the top cities they want to target, given its history. But the sale of the Sun wouldn’t have gone this long. They had a great opportunity with the Celtics’ minority owner, Steve Pagliuca.

Notably, they made a $325 million bid, which the Sun accepted as well. However, the NBA wouldn’t allow an expansion without authorization. They made it clear that those part of the expansion process would get the preference. That includes Toronto and Portland, who are scheduled to enter the league in 2026.

As a means to direct the sale to one of those cities, the WNBA offered to buy the Sun at a condensed $250 million valuation. The Mohegan tribe wasn’t interested. However, with the Rockets stepping in with a revised offer from their previous conversation, there has been ‘substantial’ progress.

Boston, a city that cherishes its basketball, might have to wait longer. Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia are the three cities to be integrated next, and the process will continue until 2030. So Boston might have to wait for quite some time before they find a presence in the WNBA.