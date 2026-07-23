“Knock on Wood”: Skip Bayless Predicts Caitlin Clark’s MVP Push but Raises One Major Concern After Fever Win

Caitlin Clark’s first half of the season has reminded everyone why she remains one of the WNBA’s biggest attractions. As the Indiana Fever star heads into the All-Star break riding a wave of momentum, the conversation has started shifting from playoff hopes to individual accolades. Veteran analyst Skip Bayless believes Clark has a legitimate chance to enter the MVP race.

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But only if one lingering concern doesn’t derail her season once again.

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“I won’t be surprised if Caitlin Clark returns from the All-Star break and makes a run at MVP as the Fever continue to roll,” Bayless wrote on his X handle following the Fever’s latest victory.

He credited Caitlin Clark’s improved health and command of Indiana’s offense before adding, “She’s starting to look healthy and quick and in complete control of the W’s most explosive offense.”

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Still, Bayless wasn’t ready to celebrate just yet.

“But obviously she had to stay healthy, knock on wood,” he concluded, placing the spotlight on the one issue that has repeatedly interrupted Clark’s rise.

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The concern isn’t without reason.

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After battling multiple injuries (severe groin and quadriceps strain) last season, Clark has once again spent parts of this season managing a nagging back issue.

Despite those challenges, she has rediscovered her rhythm over the past several weeks, helping transform Fever into one of the league’s hottest teams, finishing second in the East with a 17-10 record before the All-Star break.

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Her production has reflected that turnaround.

Caitlin Clark is averaging 21.0 ppg and 7.9 apg, while orchestrating one of the WNBA’s most dynamic offenses. The highlight came in her spectacular career-high 45-point, 10-assist performance against the Seattle Storm.

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A game that reignited discussions about her place among the league’s elite players. Even amid the growing praise, Clark has remained focused on the bigger picture.

“I don’t really care. I know what I’m capable of, and I know what this team is capable of,” she said when asked about outside criticism. She chose the Fever’s continued improvement rather than individual recognition.

That’s exactly why Skip Bayless believes the second half could become especially interesting.

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If Clark stays on the floor, Indiana has already shown it can compete with anyone. Her pace, shooting range, and passing have unlocked the Fever’s offense in ways few players across the league can replicate.

For the MVP race, the challenge extends beyond just staying healthy.

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson continues to lead the MVP conversation after another dominant campaign.

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The four-time MVP averages 26.1 ppg, making her the player everyone else is chasing entering the final stretch of the season.

That doesn’t eliminate Caitlin Clark from the conversation.

Instead, it raises the standard she must meet over the final stretch. Although the Fever surged to lock a playoff position, they need Clark to maintain her current level of play. And it ultimately makes her MVP case stronger.

For now, the All-Star break arrives at an ideal time. This is her third consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game. Despite the festivities, it also gives Clark a chance to recover before the important stretch.