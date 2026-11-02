Stephen Curry Sends Message to Gabby Williams and Golden State Valkyries After Historic Finals Win vs. Angel Reese’s Dream

Chase Center has been busy! Three consecutive nights filled with roars, and the second night was the loudest, without a doubt. The Golden State Valkyries captured their first WNBA championship in just their second season. Following the Game 7 win, even with Stephen Curry away from the arena, he made sure to acknowledge the achievement, particularly the player who led Golden State to the title.

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Stephen Curry shared an Instagram story congratulating the Valkyries and their Finals MVP, Gabby Williams. Posting a picture with Williams in the Chase Center training room, the four-time NBA champion wrote:

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“Another one for the Bay! Congrats to the entire Valkyries squad and Gabby Williams on Finals MVP! Big time!”

Steph was seen training, although it was an off-night for him ahead of the back-to-back challenge. He had all his protective ankle gear in place as he posed with Gabby Williams.

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The message was a fitting response to a remarkable night for the franchise. The Valkyries defeated Angel Reese, who had an off night by her standards with an eight-point game (but did get 12 rebounds), and the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in the WNBA’s first-ever Finals Game 7, which the Valkyries played on their home turf, securing the championship in their second year of existence.

Williams was at the centre of the victory, delivering a memorable 30-point performance, including 28 points in the second half. Her go-ahead three-pointer from 31 feet with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter helped put Golden State up 60-57 and in position to close out the series. It was indeed Stephen Curry-esque.

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Although Curry, who was in attendance for Game 2, was away from the arena while managing his workload, a video shared by the Warriors captured his reaction from home as the Valkyries sealed the championship. He was seen screaming and celebrating as the final moments unfolded, making it clear that the achievement meant more than just another Bay Area title.

Gabby Williams also spoke about what made the championship possible. Following the victory, she credited the team’s culture of love and the trust players had in head coach Natalie Nakase. She also pushed back against those who doubted the roster’s ability to compete at the highest level.

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The championship celebration coincided with another successful night for the Warriors. Golden State defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 124-112 at Chase Center, with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scoring 37 points, the highest-scoring game by a Warriors rookie since Curry scored 42 in the final game of his rookie season.

Stephen Curry’s Instagram message therefore arrived amid a memorable night for both Bay Area teams.

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For the Valkyries, however, the achievement belongs to a group that has quickly established itself as a championship contender.