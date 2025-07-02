Is Austin Reaves Injured? Real Reason Behind Lakers Star’s Appearance in Wheelchair

Is Austin Reaves all right? That is the question everyone is asking. Being in the off-season, one would expect the 27-year-old to be on vacation with either his girlfriend Jenna Barber or paying a visit to his family back in Newark, Arkansas. But no, he is not doing any of those things. Instead, he was recently captured sitting in a wheelchair at a basketball court. Yes, you read that right!

So, naturally, the question arises: Is he injured? Has his previous injury aggravated to such an extent that he has to use a wheelchair now? The answer is NO. He isn’t injured in any way. Instead, he showed up in a wheelchair to support a very noble cause.

Austin Reaves had pulled up at the recent ‘Wheelchair Basketball’ game hosted by Angel City Games. This year was the 11th edition of this tournament, and it is the largest Paralympic-style adaptive sports event of its kind in the Western US! And Austin Reaves turned up in a wheelchair in support of this event. In a video clip shared on Instagram, Austin is seen playing hoops with other contestants in wheelchairs and having a great time out there. Reaves was seen participating as he gained possession of the ball, waved his hands in joy, and even made a shot from not-so-far away from the rim, leaving the other contestants impressed.

Taking place over the course of 3 days, it offers clinics and competitions for people of all ages and skill levels. It doesn’t matter whether one is physically or visually challenged; these games offer you a chance to stand out while having some fun as well!

The initial image of Austin Reaves in a wheelchair would have left some fans worried. After all, it was only back in April when the Lakers star was dealing with a right ankle sprain. Later, in early May, NBA reporter Trevor Lane revealed that Austin Reaves was dealing with a left big toe sprain during the Playoffs. He was considered to be on a 2-4 week injury recovery period, but the player continued playing through it. To get through the playoffs, Reaves was not walking on it on off days.

Well, if Tyrese Haliburton showed us something, it is not to take risks with your injury, even for the sake of the playoffs. Fortunately, from the looks of it, Reaves seems to be doing just fine. Since it has been established that Reaves is doing alright on the health front, fans are worried about his future with the Lakers, as recently it was revealed that the Arkansas native had rejected a 4-year, $89.2 million extension.

Matt Barnes Claims Austin Reaves Will Earn Massive Contract After Rejecting Lakers Extension

The Los Angeles Lakers were dumped out in the first playoff round for the second year in a row. This isn’t something that will be tolerated in LA, especially after they got Luka Doncic to partner with King James. This has convinced the front office that changes need to be made. And with Mark Walter taking control of the Lakers from Jeanie Buss, expect a lot of changes, from the boardroom to the court, in Los Angeles. While the Lakers will definitely target new players, the focus will also be on the renewal of some important players on the roster. And Matt Barnes includes Austin Reaves in the latter.

During a recent episode of the ‘Unplugged’ show, the 2017 NBA champion built Reaves up by saying, “There’s times where he was the leading scorer on this team. There’s a guy that you can throw the ball to and for sure get a game-winning bucket. [He] hits big shots tough as a [expletive], maybe not the best on defense, but there’s not too many people out there that are really locking up”. When asked if Reaves still is untouchable in trade talks, as he was earlier, Barnes added, “He has been for the team, and I don’t know if he is now because I think this team is in a hurry-up mode. [The Lakers] need to try to get the best players around Bron, but name a better third option that could be a two.”

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Many people are drawing comparisons between Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder. Schroder made headlines back in 2021 for turning down a 4-year, $84 million extension with the Lakers. Ultimately, the team did not offer him a better deal, nor did any of the other franchises. In the end, he had to settle for a minimum contract with the Toronto Raptors worth only $6.9 million! However, Barnes does not think the same thing will happen to Reaves, claiming that “I think, barring injury, he’ll definitely get more on the open market. I think there’s no question about it. Some people are saying close to $200 million. I thought the $160M to $200M. I don’t know what the exact numbers are, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s close.”

The Lakers’ precarious salary cap situation means that they can’t even come close to that $200 million mark that Reaves is looking for. But you never know; one thing that we have learned in the off-season over the years is, no deal is off the table. So, while his future remains in the dark for now, Austin Reaves is enjoying his time playing wheelchair basketball.