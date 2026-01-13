Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight? Bulls vs Rockets Latest Injury Report (Jan 13)

The Houston Rockets are going through a rough phase as they have lost their last three games. Now, they will head home to face the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, January 13, at the Toyota Center in Houston. The Rockets are heavily dependent on their 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant, who has been their main man even in defeats as they desperately need to address their three-point shooting struggles.

The Rockets are seventh in the Western Conference with a 22-14 record this season. They are heading to Houston following a 111-98 defeat to the Sacramento Kings in their previous game. They should pile up those wins as they are going to play five consecutive home games starting with the game against the Bulls. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are tenth in the East with an 18-20 record. They have won only two out of the last seven games, winning the previous one against the Dallas Mavericks.

Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Against the Chicago Bulls?

Kevin Durant is available for this home game against the Bulls on Tuesday. The veteran forward is in splendid touch and will look to continue that while also guiding his team to victory. Although the Rockets lost the last game to the Sacramento Kings, Durant recorded 23 points, six assists, and four rebounds while also draining four-out-of-nine attempted threes in 38 minutes.

Imago Oct 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even though the Houston Rockets have struggled for consistency, Durant has kept putting up strong performances. He has had a great start to 2026, averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over six games. Overall, he has been shooting 40% from beyond the arc despite his team’s struggles in the same area.

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets Injury Report

There’s no doubt about Durant’s participation, and the Houston Rockets also received a recent boost with a crucial player coming back to fitness. However, they still have a few absentees for this game. Similarly, the Chicago Bulls have numerous players unavailable for this contest.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Two of the biggest misses for this game for the Bulls have to be Josh Giddey and Coby White. Giddey’s absence is due to a hamstring concern, which is supposed to keep him out for a few more weeks. Similarly, White is also out as the Bulls are managing his calf injury.

Meanwhile, Zach Collins is also unavailable as there’s no timeline about his return following a right big toe sprain. Noa Essengue is also out for the season after sustaining a left shoulder injury.

Additionally, forward Julian Philipps is listed as probable due to a left wrist issue.

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Rockets are in a much better space than their counterparts, as they saw the return of their talismanic center, Alperen Sengun, against the Sacramento Kings after a three-game absence. For Tuesday’s game, they will miss Dorian Finney-Smith’s services as he is out with left ankle injury management. Tari Eason is also out with an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, All-Star guard Fred VanVleet continues to remain on the sidelines and may miss the entirety of the season due to a torn ACL.

Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for Tuesday’s East-West showdown.

Chicago Bulls Houston Rockets Isaac Okoro Kevin Durant Matas Buzelis Jabari Smith Jr Nikola Vucevic Alperen Sengun Ayo Dosunmu Amen Thompson Tre Jones Aaron Holiday

Coby White will be a big miss for the Bulls, but the promising guard Ayo Dosunmu will step up in his place. Vucevic will continue to lead the team and help them secure a win in Houston. Meanwhile, the Rockets will look to improve their atrocious three-point shooting to help their ever-consistent Kevin Durant. At home, the Rockets should start as favourites irrespective of their current form.