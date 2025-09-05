LeBron James Pens Heartfelt Message to China After Spectacular Welcome Rivaling Stephen Curry

It was 20 years ago that LeBron James first visited China through his partnership with Nike. And now, crowned a ‘King’ and entering Year 23, he made his return to Asia with a special purpose this week. As James landed in Shanghai, he unveiled the LeBron XXIII, probably the most precious sneaker of his illuminating NBA career. And the King was ecstatic about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So it didn’t take time for Shanghai to raise the roof. A swarm of people circled around James, who unveiled the 23 edition of his sneaker. It was just the first stop of his ‘Forever King’ tour with Nike. And just like how athletes such as Stephen Curry and Ja Morant felt about their visits to China in August, LeBron James was touched by the crowd’s vivacious energy.

“The coronation 👑👑👑🔥🔥🔥. Amazing unveil of the XXIII in Shanghai. Thank you to everybody who came through! Onto Chengdu next! LET’S GO!!!!!!,” he wrote in an Instagram post thanking the fans for the raging support they showed during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Believe it or not, this is James’ 15 time visiting China. The wave of support has only grown exponentially over the years. This year though might be invaluable. LeBron James is on the brink of retirement. The advertisement for his sneakers even hinted at this possibly being the last year the Akron Hammer plays in the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, it’s LeBron James. So until he actually says it, there’s no confirmation of his retirement. But for China, this could very well be the last time they see the Akron Hammer as an active NBA player visit their country. As a land of passionate basketball fans, they want to make this year as memorable as possible. And the preparations have already begun.

AD

LeBron James lights up Chengdu

Remember when Stephen Curry visited China? There were security warnings because of the large masses that gathered to get a glimpse of the Baby Face Assassin. Well, expect no less from the reception LeBron James could receive on Friday. Shanghai was only his first of two stops. The 40-year-old will head to Chengdu next.

And even before his arrival, they have laid off a grand welcome for him.

via Imago CHENGDU, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 05: Fans wait for NBA, Basketball Herren, USA star LeBron James at a fan meeting during his 2025 China Tour on September 5, 2025 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111589024980

Notably, Chengdu’s Tianfu Twin Towers casted a video to welcome the four-time NBA champion. It was almost like a highlight reel. One tower displayed the teenager who captivated the basketball world. The second showcased him how he is presently, an icon in the sporting landscape. From there, the towers displayed James’ journey through his 23 years in the NBA, a true nod to his longevity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If it’s anything like Shanghai, the experience is going to be a memorable one for LeBron James. Moreover, for the young hoopers of China, they will have a story to tell for ages. As James’ time in the NBA comes to a close, every moment counts. China wants to ensure they give him the grandest reception possible.