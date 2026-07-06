Clippers Set to Target Peyton Watson After Landing Rui Hachimura as Lakers Show No Interest, Per Reports

The LA Lakers will start the 2026-27 season with their starting five of last season completely gutted. They have already lost LeBron James in free agency, Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards, and now forward Rui Hachimura to neighbors the LA Clippers. It’s fair to say that the purple and gold have had a very busy offseason.

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Hachimura, per ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday, is signing with the Clippers as an unrestricted free agent after his contract with the Lakers expired. Hachimura’s camp reportedly initially explored a sign-and-trade with the Lakers before ultimately agreeing to a standard free-agent contract.

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The Clippers emerged as a strong suitor once free agency opened. Rui Hachimura and his representative, Darren Matsubara of THE•TEAM, reportedly preferred to remain in Los Angeles and initially hoped the Lakers would cooperate on a sign-and-trade. However, the Lakers never seriously pursued a sign-and-trade as they instead prioritized creating cap flexibility for other targets, particularly Jonathan Kuminga.

Following a dramatic offseason that included trading Kawhi Leonard and acquiring Brandon Ingram, the Clippers needed another proven forward who could contribute immediately. Before free agency even opened, insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer repeatedly indicated Hachimura was becoming “increasingly likely” to leave the Lakers. They reported that several teams, including the Spurs, Nets and others, had significant interest in him, while the Lakers’ own roster moves were making a return less likely.

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Several reports suggest that the Clippers are not finished. After landing Hachimura, they’re expected to continue pursuing restricted free agent Peyton Watson, giving them another athletic, versatile wing if they can pry him away from Denver.

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Lakers Not Interested in Watson Despite Losing Hachimura

Before free agency began, the Lakers were also among the teams most frequently linked to Watson. According to reports from Marc Stein, the Lakers and Bulls had monitored Watson dating back to the trade deadline. With the Lakers no longer expected to pursue Watson aggressively and Hachimura now gone to the Clippers, their offseason focus has shifted toward building around Luka Doncic with younger, more athletic players.

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Imago Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick with forward Rui Hachimura (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga remains the top priority. According to Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, the Lakers have been prioritizing creating cap space for Kuminga rather than re-signing Hachimura. Fischer reported that Kuminga is viewed as a better long-term fit because of his athleticism, perimeter defense and ability to play the small forward position. Although Watson appears unlikely now, largely because of Denver’s expected willingness to match a sizable offer.

League reports indicate the Lakers remain active in the wing market. Marc Stein and Jake Fischer also reported that the Lakers are looking to add another big man, with Kevon Looney and Jonas Valanciunas the names on the list. “Looney remains on the Lakers’ radar, sources say, as does Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas,” according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.