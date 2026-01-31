Lakers Co-owner Makes Decision on Allegations After Being Named in Jeffrey Epstein Files

Los Angeles Lakers part-owner Todd Boehly has been named in newly released Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, prompting a clear decision on how he will respond. The highly sensitive case involves several high-profile individuals. The list now includes Todd Boehly, part-owner of Chelsea FC and the Los Angeles Lakers. According to recent reports, Epstein was in communication with the 52-year-old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Justice Department released over 3 million files on Friday as part of its ongoing probe into the late billionaire. Regarding Boehly, The Athletic reports that several emails were exchanged between him and Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, three years after Epstein pleaded guilty.

The Athletic sought comment from Boehly, asking for clarification on two key questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also asked Boehly to comment on and explain the following: If he did know about Epstein’s criminality, why he therefore agreed to business meetings with the sex offender. We also asked Boehly’s representatives to clarify whether Boehly met regularly with Epstein and to clarify the nature of their relationship,” The Athletic reported.

Todd Boehly declined to comment on the situation. The Athletic noted that the emails were strictly business-related.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boehly is one of the owners of Chelsea FC. Additionally, he also holds some ownership stake in the Los Angeles Lakers, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, and the MLB’s LA Dodgers.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd Boehly is not the only NBA owner under investigation

Lakers part-owner Todd Boehly is not the only NBA owner to have an alleged connection with Jeffrey Epstein. As part of the release of documents, which included emails, photos, and videos, the documents also named Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris. Similar to Boehly, the Justice Department showed emails with Harris’ name.

The Washington Commanders’ owner took a different approach in response to the findings. He released a statement through a spokesperson to clarify the reason behind his name appearing in the Epstein files.

“Josh Harris never had an independent relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Harris sought to prevent Epstein’s attempts to develop a corporate relationship with Apollo. As these emails indicate, Harris sought to avoid meeting with Epstein, cancelling meetings and having others return his calls,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation is still ongoing and has drawn widespread public scrutiny.