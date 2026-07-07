Lakers Star Joins Rival LA Clippers For $28M, A Week After LeBron James’ Departure

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into a whole new era. LeBron James announced earlier this month that he won’t be re-signing with the team, and the franchise has now shifted its focus to building around guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. They have remained active throughout the offseason, with several departures already confirmed. Deandre Ayton was traded to the Wizards, while Jaxson Hayes and Luke Kennard also left in free agency. The latest departure, however, has directly benefited their local rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers.

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On Monday, insider Shams Charania reported that Rui Hachimura will sign with the Los Angeles Clippers as an unrestricted free agent on a two-year, $28 million deal. The move comes amid reports that the Japanese baller wanted to stay in the city of Los Angeles. The Clippers were also open to acquiring him via a sign-and-trade, but the Lakers ultimately chose not to pursue that route.

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“The sides waited for the Lakers to complete their offseason business to pursue a sign-and-trade, but the Lakers didn’t cooperate on an agreement,” Charania stated. “So the Clippers and Hachimura moved forward to keep him in his desired location of LA.”

Hachimura was an important member of the Lakers’ roster. He joined the team in January 2023 and became a reliable role player on offense, helping ease the burden on the likes of James, Anthony Davis, and, more recently, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. During the 2025-26 season, Hachimura averaged 11.5 points per game while 44% from beyond the arc. Despite that, the Lakers did not prioritize re-signing him.

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The 28-year-old was one of eight free agents on the Purple and Gold’s 15-man roster. There were expectations that the Lakers would re-sign him and retain the depth he brought to the squad. However, after securing Austin Reaves’ four-year, $185 million extension, the Lakers’ front office instead prioritized acquiring an A-list center.

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General manager Rob Pelinka first signed Walker Kessler to a four-year, $130 million deal. He then continued the spending spree by handing Quentin Grimes a $60 million contract, Colin Sexton a two-year, $19 million deal, and Sandro Mamukelashvili a four-year, $52 million contract. As a result, the Lakers no longer had the cap space to pursue Hachimura, who was coming off an expiring $18.3 million contract.

The Lakers’ objective remains simple: win a championship. With LeBron James set to suit up elsewhere in his 24th NBA season after leading the franchise to the 2020 title, Luka Doncic is now the face of the team. He has already shown he can lead a contender, having guided the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals. As a result, the Lakers’ roster decisions will be judged by how well they complement their new franchise star. On that front, Hachimura’s departure may not have been the outcome Doncic wanted.

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Did Luka Doncic approve Rui Hachimura’s free agency decision?

Hachimura’s departure came as a surprise. While he was never the Lakers’ first option offensively, he consistently delivered in key moments. One such performance came during the 2026 playoffs, when he scored 21 points and knocked down five of his seven 3-point attempts in the Lakers’ decisive Game 6 win over the Houston Rockets in the first round. It was the kind of performance that highlighted the value he brought to the roster.

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With Hachimura gone, the Lakers have lost a reliable floor spacer who could knock down shots from beyond the arc and create valuable spacing for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. That naturally raises the question: was Doncic aware that the Lakers were prepared to let Hachimura walk?

“I’m told that Rui Hachimura was on the Luka Doncic preferred return list,” The Athletic’s Law Murray tweeted. “Lakers wanted more defenders. Clippers had the cap space Lakers didn’t have”.

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The Athletic’s Dan Woike also reported that the Lakers were focused on improving their defense and were therefore willing to part ways with Hachimura. While reports suggest Luka Doncic wanted the Japanese forward back, the front office had a different vision for the roster.

Whether that decision proves to be the right one will depend on the results. If the Lakers’ offseason moves help them contend for a championship, Hachimura’s departure will be viewed as a necessary sacrifice. But if the team struggles with spacing or outside shooting, watching him thrive across the hallway with the Clippers could become one of the biggest talking points of the season.