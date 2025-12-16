Warriors Star Explains Jonathan Kuminga Problem That Steve Kerr Is Ignoring

For a player, having the trust of your head coach makes the game seem simpler. The Warriors are seeing the rise of their two-way player Pat Spencer largely because of the atmosphere. Kerr has stated he should be an NBA player, and had agony because Spencer can’t be available for more than 50 games. On the very other side of him is a player craving that validation. Jonathan Kuminga seemed to have all the tools to be a future starter.

As the Warriors’ guard rotation depleted, Pat Spencer was suddenly called up from the end of the bench. Still, in 22 minutes, he has averaged 11.7 points in his last seven games. That adjustment came seamlessly because of how the locker room showed faith in his abilities.

“I always had the belief in myself, but to have the staff back me the way they have, to have the locker room behind me, uh, just gives you a whole another level of confidence to go out there and just play your game. So, you know, shooting the ball at a much higher level,” Spencer shared on The Old Man and The Three.

Imago Dec 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With fewer minutes, Spencer’s three-point percentage never crossed 37%. In his last seven games, the 29-year-old is hitting half of his three-pointers. The Warriors guard admits that knowing he would get productive minutes throughout the game helped build confidence in his shot.

Jonathan Kuminga showed a lot of promise when shown this trust. In the first 10 games of the season, he averaged 16 points in 30 minutes. In the games played over the last two months, he’s failed to get 20 minutes on average. Likewise, in December, JK is shooting just 30% from the field.

Steve Kerr says “Right now it’s where things are”. Despite a hopeful start, it seems Kuminga could push for an exit once again.

The Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga could part ways

After 27 games, the Warriors are sitting at 13-14. Their last two games have been losses, even with Stephen Curry going nuclear. Internally, the results are beginning to dim the Warriors’ hopes this season. A change could really spark some momentum for the team. And Kuminga can make that happen.

It looked like it was going to happen this offseason. But Kuminga signed an extension, hoping he could mend his relationship with Kerr. However, the coach is not only struggling to find minutes for him. The Warriors’ rotations lack any consistency. Stephen Curry has spoken up about how a regular 10-man set could benefit the team.

“I‘m hoping we can correct that and have a sustained run of games where you know who is out there and you know what the rotations are and guys get comfortable,” Curry said.

The Warriors will have to wait a month before Jonathan Kuminga becomes eligible for a trade. But they could use Kuminga’s $22.5 million salary get some consistent scorers that suit the required profile. The agreement was anyways meant to be torn up next season to allow JK to move. With him falling out of the rotation, the Warriors should opt to improve their roster. They could also open up space to possibly sign Pat Spencer to a full-time contract.

There are several ways to improve their current situation. Do you think they should part ways with Kuminga? Let us know your views in the comments below.