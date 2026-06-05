Who Is Kevin Durant Dating? NBA Star Spotted With ‘Mysterious Woman’ in LA, Months After Being Linked to Ex-WNBA Star

Chemistry with his teammates is not the only thing under the microscope regarding Kevin Durant’s personal relationships. His latest offseason sighting has sparked fresh romance rumors, The Houston Rockets forward, known for keeping his personal life notoriously private, was spotted on a low-key dinner date with an unidentified woman in Los Angeles. That’s ignited a fresh wave of speculation on top of his potential contract talks with the Rockets. Especially given the last time we were prying in Slim’s love life, it was with a recognizable WNBA starlet.

The person KD was with, however, was not identified. Both were captured leaving the celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu on Tuesday evening.

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The brow-raising part was not just the mystery lady. In an apparent bid to evade waiting paparazzi, Durant attempted a stealthy exit by hiding behind a tall bush outside the establishment. He waited there for a few minutes until his female companion emerged from the entrance, at which point he followed closely behind her before the pair entered the same vehicle and drove off together.

The description is evidence enough that the Slim Reaper is not as smooth at evading photogs as he is on the court. Social media was admittedly tickled imagining the 6’11” NBA star hiding behind a bush. In one picture, you could clearly see the top of his head like Bugs Bunny’s ears still sticking out of every hiding spot.

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But the immediate mystery quickly became front and center. Internet sleuths tried but couldn’t figure out the woman’s identity. Neither Durant nor his representatives have commented on the nature of the outing, leaving fans to wonder if the 37-year-old superstar is quietly entering a new relationship. That now leaves fans wondering what happened between him and Liz Cambage.

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Liz Cambage rumors resurface amid Kevin Durant’s mystery date

This latest Malibu sighting comes just months after Kevin Durant made us believe he was dating former WNBA center turned OnlyFans model Liz Cambage. The rumors surrounding KD and Cambage circulated aggressively after they were spotted together at a Drake concert. Cambage even posted a picture together from that outing.

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And then radio silence. That was until Cambage set the record straight about the rumors.

“You think I’m gonna hard launch a relationship shooting a jump shot at a Drake concert?!” she said, in a 2025 interview. “That’s what I get for trying to be funny and recreating a meme. That’s what I get.”

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When asked about the post, she brushed it off as, “Just hops, baby,” and claimed, “Married to the game!”

That brought the KD romance watch back to square one. Not long after Cambage shut down the rumors, Durant’s burner page where he apparently badmouthed his younger Rockets teammates surfaced during the 2026 All-Star Weekend. And that became the larger talking point.

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Now that is being blamed for apparent locker room disconnect since the Lakers routed the Rockets in the playoffs. That’s put KD at the center of trade speculation again. Now this LA date and mystery lady is fueling speculation if a return to California is in order.