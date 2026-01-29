Will Cooper Flagg Play Tonight vs Hornets? Latest Injury Report on Mavs Star (Jan 29)

The Dallas Mavericks have had wretched luck with injuries this season, and such was the case when they lost against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their previous game. They started the game without their rookie star Cooper Flagg, who was given a break due to injury management for his left ankle issue. However, without him, the Mavericks lacked that zing in offense, and they completely surrendered to the Wolves. They will expect him to return to the lineup when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets in Dallas on Thursday, January 29, at the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are currently 11th in the West with a 19-28 record, and with Anthony Davis sidelined with a hand injury, they aren’t looking like a team that can manage to sneak into the Play-In tournament. On the other hand, the Hornets aren’t any better as they are 11th in the East with a slightly better 20-28 record than their opponents. However, the visitors have won four consecutive games on the bounce and are in great rhythm. Also, it will be fascinating to see Flagg face his Duke teammate Kon Knueppel in the NBA.

Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against the Hornets?

Cooper Flagg is fortunately not on the injury list for the Mavericks and will feature in the home game against the Hornets. The youngster missed the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which they lost 118-105. He sat out of the game due to injury management as the Mavericks want to be cautious with his left ankle issue.

The rookie star has had a spectacular season until now and is clearly the favorite to bag the ‘Rookie of the Year’ award. He had to shoulder the responsibility of leading the Mavericks in many games with Anthony Davis’ incessant injury issues. To do so in his rookie season in the NBA speaks volumes about his character as a player.

Overall, Flagg has averaged 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field. Although he needs to improve on a bunch of things, it is surely one of the most promising starts for a rookie in recent years.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks injury report

With Cooper Flagg’s participation confirmed, let us take a look at the injury reports of both teams ahead of this game. The Mavericks have a couple of their star players as long-term absentee whereas the Hornets also have a few names missing from this contest.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets are all set to miss a couple of players from their starting lineup and rotation for this crucial away game. Star guard Brandon Miller is listed as questionable with an ankle issue. Grant Williams will receive a much-needed rest due to injury management.

Meanwhile, KJ Simpson is unavailable due to a hip injury, and Mason Plumlee is due for re-evaluation in a couple of weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his right groin.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have the usuals in their injury list, along with a couple of surprises. Klay Thompson is probable for this game with a knee concern. He may still play a role off the bench, as he also missed the previous game. Brandon Williams is also questionable with an ankle injury, whereas Naji Marshall receives a day off due to injury management.

Other than them, Anthony Davis is unavailable with a fractured hand. Dereck Lively II has undergone surgery on his right foot and is also out on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time. Kyrie Irving is out, too, with a proper timeline for a return. Lastly, Dante Exum is out for the season with a severe knee injury.

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups

Based on the NBA’s latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup in the East-West showdown

Dallas Mavericks Charlotte Hornets PJ Washington Miles Bridges Caleb Martin Kon Knueppel Daniel Gafford Moussa Diabete Cooper Flagg Brandon Miller* Max Christie LaMelo Ball

Cooper Flagg’s return will be a huge boost for the Mavs in this home game against an in-form team like the Hornets. They need him to put up a big performance to secure a win. Also, they will hope that Klay Thompson plays a role in the game as he is probable in the list.

On the other hand, all eyes will be on Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball. The Hornets have a talented young core, and Knueppel has seamlessly adapted to life in the NBA. His long-range shooting could put the Mavs’ defense to the test.