“Definitely Weird”: Stephen Curry Says Steve Kerr’s Courtside Message After Warriors Elimination Was Unexpected

Steve Kerr wasn’t sulking after the Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns. He approached his two most important players. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. He had two words for them. “Thank you,” said the veteran head coach responsible for the most successful stretch in Warriors history. It was him taking it all in, maybe for one final time.

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This was the last year of Steve Kerr’s contract with the Warriors. It’s been a conversation all season long. However, in that moment. Stephen Curry revealed his mind never fathomed Kerr deciding to lay out his thoughts in that moment.

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“I was kind of fighting it to be honest… You’ve ended your season a lot of different ways, and you’ve had those moments on the sideline where you go up and down and you know thank everybody for what they’ve poured into the year. But for it to start with that conversation and that moment, it was definitely weird,” said Curry.

Imago Jan 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by head coach Steve Kerr near the end of the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

He couldn’t recall Kerr being in such a state throughout the last two weeks. Every discussion was about fighting for a playoff spot. And the Warriors largely struggled to gain any momentum against the Phoenix Suns tonight. Stephen Curry had a mediocre night. Likewise, he was more upset by the fact that he couldn’t make a contribution. But this could very well have been the final time Kerr coached the Warriors.

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The head coach is relaxed. Steve Kerr wants to take some time before meeting with the Warriors to discuss his future. If it is the end, Kerr revealed he’s ‘grateful’ for the opportunity to coach the likes of Curry and Green. But the Warriors cornerstone is confident that the renowned head coach still has what it takes.

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Stephen Curry gives his vote of confidence to Steve Kerr

At first, Stephen Curry was shocked to know about Kerr’s transparent postgame interview after the loss to the Suns. But when reacting to the news, the Baby Face Assassin praised the Warriors head coach. “I think everything we’ve done is unprecedented,” said the Warriors ace.

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During their peak, the Warriors made eight playoff appearances under Kerr. They have four NBA titles, including one in 2022. The team beat the regular season record with 73 wins under Kerr, and even came close to a three-peat. Likewise, Curry doesn’t want a year where injuries dictated the course of the season to be Kerr’s last.

“I think coach is fully capable of doing that and thinking you know outside the box as we go. But to his point, your spirit has to be in it, your mind has to be in it, your coaching staff. Like every dynamic has to be on that journey with you So, only he can answer that,” Curry added.

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But to his point, Steve Kerr deserves a proper send-off. This year, he lost vital players in Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody. Even Stephen Curry missed significant time while Porzingis was in and out of the team. It wasn’t an optimal season for Kerr to use his tactics and try to push for one more playoff run. He was obstructed.

So even if it is another year, Kerr has earned that. He has the trust of the players, and the organization has always been satisfied with the former Bulls shooting guard. But even if they decide to go in another direction, Steve Kerr has made an indelible impact on the franchise. His future also depends on his own mental fortitude to handle the ups and downs of another season.

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Dub Nation could have mixed opinions. But the most important thing is that Stephen Curry and players still believe Kerr is the right man for the task. Do you think that will sway the top brass’ minds into giving Kerr an extension? Let us know your views in the comments below.