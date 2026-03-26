Warriors’ Moses Moody to Suffer Massive 6-Figure Loss After Season-Ending Injury

The Warriors’ Moses Moody suffered the kind of injury you wouldn’t wish on your mortal enemy. He tore his patella tendon against the Dallas Mavericks. Such injuries could eat at careers, and Moody is only 23 years old. That’s the part of the story that makes your heart sink. Sadly, a lengthy recovery and months of inactivity aren’t the only infuriating part of the young star’s journey.

Moses Moody was truly having a breakout campaign after signing a three-year extension in the summer. His contract includes $1.5 million in incentives distributed over the course of the agreement. Moody had hit every single mark needed to earn an additional $426,000 at the end of this year. The only deliverable Moody couldn’t meet is one he won’t be able to push for anymore.

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“Moses Moody, due to suffering a season-ending injury, will unfortunately miss out on his $426k incentives for the 25/26 season. Moody was on pace to hit all three criteria requirements (MP, 3PA/100, TS%) and was only short of 60 minutes played,” a Warriors fan page mentioned on X.

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It’s an excruciatingly painful part of the business. Moody was having the best season of his career. He topped a career-high in points, averaging 12.1 per game, and shot 40% from beyond the arc. It was only his first game back from a wrist injury when the Warriors took on the Mavericks. Sadly, that devastating non-contact injury could rule out not just this year, but even next season’s $500,000 incentives for Moses Moody.

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Each and every part of it was well deserved by the 23-year-old. He made the ‘unlikely’ incentives a certainty by believing in himself and making the most of his opportunities. Moses Moody outperformed what even the Warriors thought they would get from him this season. That’s what makes the realization gutting.

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Moody had the year that would take him from an unproven prospect to a developing star for the future. Now, uncertainty stares at his young career. Yet, the 23-year-old isn’t shaken, but pragmatic about his next steps.

Steve Kerr reveals Moses Moody’s maturity

Moses Moody appeared in equal shock as everyone else when he saw the state of his knee. As a 23-year-old, a career-threatening injury is the last thing anyone expects. This was his launch pad year. But despite the dire circumstances, Steve Kerr revealed the young star’s unshaken demeanor.

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“He’s a really interesting, dynamic guy who loves life. As bummed as he is, he’s very practical. He talked about surgery and how this is going to play out. Obviously, he’s disappointed, but he’s handling it really, really well,” said the Warriors head coach.

MRI results revealed some positive results. Moody didn’t suffer any damage to his bone or cartilage in the left knee. Still, the recovery timeline is anywhere between 9 and 12 months. It will require Moses Moody to work on regaining function and mobility in his knee before he can return to playing NBA basketball again. It’s going to be a period that genuinely tests his patience and resolve.

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That’s why Kerr’s update is so important. Without an optimistic mindset, this hurdle is capable of defeating a player’s mentality. Moses Moody won’t let that happen. Several NBA players have returned from gruesome injuries, such as Gordon Hayward and Paul George. Being on the younger side in a way favors Moody. His body’s response speed should be good during treatment.

It’s the path of learning everything from scratch again. And the Warriors star is reluctant to feel sorry for himself. Moses Moody is looking ahead, no matter how long it takes. That’s the mindset it takes to overcome the curveball life has thrown at him.