Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight? Warriors vs Heat Latest Injury Report (Jan 19)

Despite an average season, the Golden State Warriors are entering Monday’s match with a 3-game winning streak. Now, they have the Miami Heat to win over at Chase Center. The Heat are coming off a 2-1 record in their last three appearances; therefore, their hunger for the next victory and the Dubs’ hope for consistency will spark the NBA world’s thrill. However, the deciding factor for the night will be the availability of the superstars on both ends. Miami needs Bam Adebayo. And the Warriors need Stephen Curry.

Is Stephen Curry playing against the Miami Heat tonight?

The Dub Nation can breathe a sigh of relief. Stephen Curry is suiting up against the Heat on Monday, Jan 19. The 37-year-old superstar played through the Charlotte Hornets’ night on Saturday with a quadricep contusion from the New York Knicks’ game last Thursday. Well, seems like the medical staff has cleared the Baby-Faced Assassin from further injury worries.

Across five outings, Curry averaged 30.8 minutes and 21.2 points. Moreover, he hit 48.8% overall, 35.4% from deep, and 100% at the line. Meanwhile, playmaking surged to 7.6 assists with 2.6 rebounds.

Additionally, defensive activity showed through 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks. Therefore, efficiency met control. Furthermore, volume remained steady at 16 shots, 9.6 three-pointers, and 2.2 free throw attempts.

Well, on one hand, the Warriors have nothing to worry about Stephen Curry‘s availability on Monday. However, they will face the Heat with a depleted rotation.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Injury report

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will miss a series of key players against the Heat. De’Anthony Milton, the hero of the Warriors vs. Hornets night, will not play against Miami. The team has ruled him out due to left knee management. In simple terms, the Warriors are holding Melton out of the opening game of the two-night stretch to carefully manage his workload after last year’s left knee ACL procedure.

Meanwhile, Gui Santos is recovering from a left ankle sprain. The 23-year-old forward will miss his second consecutive game for the Warriors. At the same time, Seth Curry will once again miss the night as he continues to deal with left sciatic issues.

Lastly, the Warriors have listed Draymond Green as day-to-day against the Heat due to a right ankle sprain. Therefore, the 35-year-old’s availability for the game remains a mystery.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will enter Monday with layered availability. First, the team has listed Jaime Jaquez Jr.as day-to-day. He might play against the Warriors while managing a knee issue. Meanwhile, Davion Mitchell remains unavailable because of a shoulder concern, which trims guard depth and limits defensive flexibility.

However, the larger blow centers on Tyler Herro. The scorer stays out with a rib issue and did not join the team on its five-game road swing. As a result, Miami must reshuffle its offense, lean on secondary creators, and absorb a clear spacing loss.

Predicted starting lineup for Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Golden State Warriors Miami Heat Stephen Curry Dru Smith Moses Moody Pelle Larsson Jimmy Butler Norman Powell Draymond Green/Al Horford Andrew Wiggins Quinten Post Bam Adebayo

The NBA’s beloved East vs. West matchup awaits the eyes of the audience. The Warriors vs Heat is ready to serve the drama. Now the question is, who will be more overpowering: Stephen Curry or Bam Adebayo? We’ll know only when the game kicks off at Chase Center on January 19.