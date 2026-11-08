“We Texted”: Steve Kerr Breaks Silence on Kristaps Porzingis Stepping Away From Basketball

After Kristaps Porzingis announced he is stepping away from basketball, the anxious fanbase was waiting to hear from within the team about whether that changes the lineup. Prior to the Golden State Warriors hosting the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, head coach Steve Kerr finally addressed the news of the veteran center. The update brought a sense of closure to a weeks-long mysterious ordeal that had hovered over the organization since training camp.

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Kerr revealed that he had reached out to the 31-year-old big man via text following Porzingis‘ public announcement on Friday. While Kerr had previously maintained a strict operational distance from the center’s mysterious absence, his latest comments offered a respectful acknowledgment of the center’s difficult health-related decision.

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“We texted the other day,” Kerr told reporters before tipoff against Orlando. “Obviously, wish him well and hoping for the best for him. He’s made his decision, and there’s not a whole lot else to say.”

Kerr’s brief statement represents a distinct shift in tone after weeks of unanswered questions. Earlier this week, Kerr had surprised reporters by admitting he had neither received nor sought an official explanation for why Porzingis was away from the squad.

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“I haven’t been given one. Nor have I asked for one,” Kerr remarked at the time, underscoring how completely the coaching staff had insulated the active locker room from the off-court uncertainty.

Previously, Kerr revealed he had a ‘five-out’ offensive strategy entirely designed around Porzingis. However, when the Unicorn didn’t report to training camp, Kerr recalibrated and has frequently used a small-ball strategy that has yielded the Warriors’ six-game winning streak.

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The resolution regarding the center came Friday when Porzingis released a statement on X confirming he would step away from the game indefinitely to prioritize his physical health. The 7’2 center, who has previously dealt with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) alongside various injuries throughout his 11-year NBA career, acknowledged that his physical condition is not where it needs to be for professional basketball.

“This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated,” Porzingis wrote. “I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself. At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”

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Porzingis’ announcement was met with widespread sympathy from across the basketball community, including Lakers legend Pau Gasol, who publicly voiced his support online. However, the path leading to Friday’s announcement was fraught with administrative and locker room complications.

Prior to Porzingis stepping away, reports surfaced that the Warriors front office had taken the rare step of withholding payments on his $20 million salary for the 2026–27 season. Because the big man had been absent since late September, the Warriors determined he was not fulfilling his contractual obligations, costing Porzingis approximately $218,000 per game.

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Neither Porzingis nor the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) chose to challenge the move, with both sides working amicably toward a broader resolution. Porzingis’ statement also indicated he’s working with the team to find a solution to his contract.

Inside the locker room, Warriors’ vet Draymond Green had previously emphasized the team’s forward-looking mentality while attempting to keep focus on active contributors like Charles Bassey and Graham Ike.

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“Since I’ve been here on this team, it’s never been about bickering, never about ‘Shame on this guy,'” Green told reporters earlier in the week. “We know what type of player he is. But I don’t think anyone in here is sitting around waiting on him to walk through that door. Everybody’s moved on in their mindset… You can’t sit and worry about spoiled milk.”

Green’s “spoiled milk” phrasing drew some online pushback from fans sensitive to Porzingis’ underlying health struggles. However, the Warriors’ internal focus has undeniably paid dividends on the floor, as the Dubs rebounded from a 0–3 start to put together a six-game winning streak.

The Warriors reportedly have no plans to void the two-year, $40 million extension Porzingis signed in late June. With only $3 million guaranteed on his contract for the 2027–28 season, rival executives view his expiring $20 million slot as a prime trade asset leading up to February’s deadline.