Stephen and Ayesha Curry Make Daughter Riley’s Birthday Memorable With 2,816 Miles Trip Away From Home

Riley Curry just turned 13, and her superstar parents, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, made sure it was unforgettable. The eldest Curry child, who once famously stole the spotlight at her dad’s NBA press conferences as a toddler, officially entered her teenage years on July 19.

And to celebrate, the Curry family went all-out, traveling 2,816 miles from their Bay Area home to Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. Fans spotted the trio in full celebration mode, with Steph and Ayesha donning Luigi and Mario hats, while Riley rocked a headband with two stars fully embracing the theme-park spirit.

A fan account shared adorable clips from the outing with the caption, “i love this family 🥹” and “steph at universal studios hollywood on the 19th for riley’s birthday 😭.” It’s wild to think the little girl who once told Steph to “be quiet” mid-press conference is now a teen. Time really flies.

